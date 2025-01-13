iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Key Ratios

5.54
(-5.14%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.95

-7.96

-44.43

-25.2

Op profit growth

63.89

1,175.03

-98.01

-66.86

EBIT growth

-440.2

-85.77

468.22

-103.29

Net profit growth

-160.37

-156.55

-77.74

195.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.62

5.9

0.42

11.9

EBIT margin

4.56

-1.22

-7.89

-0.77

Net profit margin

-10.32

15.57

-25.34

-63.27

RoCE

1.29

-0.27

-1.4

-0.15

RoNW

-8.83

7.98

-11.41

-26.66

RoA

-0.73

0.88

-1.12

-3.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.73

2.31

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.03

2.02

-11.17

-43.55

Book value per share

6.39

8.96

19.23

15.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.51

0.46

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.36

0.52

-1.69

-0.31

P/B

1.07

0.11

0.98

0.87

EV/EBIDTA

23.42

37.93

184.17

23.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.26

31.51

-0.02

-15.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.35

110.16

90.8

80.9

Inventory days

705.08

663.55

621.53

341.66

Creditor days

-131.66

-132.89

-118.21

-75.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.29

0.07

0.24

0.01

Net debt / equity

11.83

8.86

6.02

10.11

Net debt / op. profit

27.15

46.56

865.91

23.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.89

-46.49

-41.17

-39.76

Employee costs

-7.68

-8.83

-8.59

-6.59

Other costs

-44.8

-38.76

-49.8

-41.73

