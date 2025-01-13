Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.95
-7.96
-44.43
-25.2
Op profit growth
63.89
1,175.03
-98.01
-66.86
EBIT growth
-440.2
-85.77
468.22
-103.29
Net profit growth
-160.37
-156.55
-77.74
195.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.62
5.9
0.42
11.9
EBIT margin
4.56
-1.22
-7.89
-0.77
Net profit margin
-10.32
15.57
-25.34
-63.27
RoCE
1.29
-0.27
-1.4
-0.15
RoNW
-8.83
7.98
-11.41
-26.66
RoA
-0.73
0.88
-1.12
-3.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.73
2.31
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.03
2.02
-11.17
-43.55
Book value per share
6.39
8.96
19.23
15.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.51
0.46
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.36
0.52
-1.69
-0.31
P/B
1.07
0.11
0.98
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
23.42
37.93
184.17
23.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.26
31.51
-0.02
-15.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
126.35
110.16
90.8
80.9
Inventory days
705.08
663.55
621.53
341.66
Creditor days
-131.66
-132.89
-118.21
-75.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.29
0.07
0.24
0.01
Net debt / equity
11.83
8.86
6.02
10.11
Net debt / op. profit
27.15
46.56
865.91
23.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.89
-46.49
-41.17
-39.76
Employee costs
-7.68
-8.83
-8.59
-6.59
Other costs
-44.8
-38.76
-49.8
-41.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.