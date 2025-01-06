Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
490.92
490.92
490.92
510.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,201.09
4,739.62
5,897.64
7,108.84
Net Worth
3,692.01
5,230.54
6,388.56
7,619.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3,323.11
4,058.67
6,464.12
6,451.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
2,362.18
Total Liabilities
7,015.12
9,289.21
12,852.68
16,432.76
Fixed Assets
3,115.61
3,227.3
6,395.52
6,935.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,318.6
6,933.02
7,323.86
7,398.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2,362.18
Networking Capital
-3,089.66
-1,120.39
-1,257.79
-701.52
Inventories
4,236.08
4,770.64
4,622.24
4,573.18
Inventory Days
384.35
Sundry Debtors
2,031.8
1,991.65
2,279.35
1,841.73
Debtor Days
154.78
Other Current Assets
23,387.2
24,313.66
19,741.4
18,619.44
Sundry Creditors
-1,488.86
-1,432.36
-1,650.78
-1,441.99
Creditor Days
121.19
Other Current Liabilities
-31,255.88
-30,763.98
-26,250
-24,293.88
Cash
670.57
249.28
391.09
438.38
Total Assets
7,015.12
9,289.21
12,852.68
16,432.76
