Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Balance Sheet

5.84
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

490.92

490.92

490.92

510.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,201.09

4,739.62

5,897.64

7,108.84

Net Worth

3,692.01

5,230.54

6,388.56

7,619.35

Minority Interest

Debt

3,323.11

4,058.67

6,464.12

6,451.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

2,362.18

Total Liabilities

7,015.12

9,289.21

12,852.68

16,432.76

Fixed Assets

3,115.61

3,227.3

6,395.52

6,935.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,318.6

6,933.02

7,323.86

7,398.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

2,362.18

Networking Capital

-3,089.66

-1,120.39

-1,257.79

-701.52

Inventories

4,236.08

4,770.64

4,622.24

4,573.18

Inventory Days

384.35

Sundry Debtors

2,031.8

1,991.65

2,279.35

1,841.73

Debtor Days

154.78

Other Current Assets

23,387.2

24,313.66

19,741.4

18,619.44

Sundry Creditors

-1,488.86

-1,432.36

-1,650.78

-1,441.99

Creditor Days

121.19

Other Current Liabilities

-31,255.88

-30,763.98

-26,250

-24,293.88

Cash

670.57

249.28

391.09

438.38

Total Assets

7,015.12

9,289.21

12,852.68

16,432.76

