Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,373.67
1,670.75
1,740.93
1,502.59
1,895.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,373.67
1,670.75
1,740.93
1,502.59
1,895.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.9
183.53
175.42
113.45
57.55
Total Income
1,502.57
1,854.28
1,916.35
1,616.04
1,953.06
Total Expenditure
1,420.84
2,511.6
1,966.82
1,708.5
1,848.58
PBIDT
81.73
-657.32
-50.47
-92.46
104.48
Interest
297.35
274.46
274.87
270.5
253.27
PBDT
-215.62
-931.78
-325.34
-362.96
-148.79
Depreciation
84.75
88.28
94.54
96.31
96.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-4.51
7.56
15.71
17.96
4.96
Deferred Tax
1.97
-1.69
-4.31
-1.11
-1.74
Reported Profit After Tax
-297.83
-1,025.93
-431.28
-476.12
-248.09
Minority Interest After NP
-4.83
-2.49
8.17
-2.29
-2.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-293
-1,023.44
-439.45
-473.83
-245.92
Extra-ordinary Items
-86.39
-968.59
-318
-292
-32.48
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-206.61
-54.85
-121.45
-181.83
-213.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.19
-3.98
-1.79
-1.93
-1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
490.92
490.92
490.92
490.92
490.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.94
-39.34
-2.89
-6.15
5.51
PBDTM(%)
-15.69
-55.77
-18.68
-24.15
-7.84
PATM(%)
-21.68
-61.4
-24.77
-31.68
-13.08
