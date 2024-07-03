iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Quarterly Results

5.84
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,373.67

1,670.75

1,740.93

1,502.59

1,895.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,373.67

1,670.75

1,740.93

1,502.59

1,895.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.9

183.53

175.42

113.45

57.55

Total Income

1,502.57

1,854.28

1,916.35

1,616.04

1,953.06

Total Expenditure

1,420.84

2,511.6

1,966.82

1,708.5

1,848.58

PBIDT

81.73

-657.32

-50.47

-92.46

104.48

Interest

297.35

274.46

274.87

270.5

253.27

PBDT

-215.62

-931.78

-325.34

-362.96

-148.79

Depreciation

84.75

88.28

94.54

96.31

96.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-4.51

7.56

15.71

17.96

4.96

Deferred Tax

1.97

-1.69

-4.31

-1.11

-1.74

Reported Profit After Tax

-297.83

-1,025.93

-431.28

-476.12

-248.09

Minority Interest After NP

-4.83

-2.49

8.17

-2.29

-2.17

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-293

-1,023.44

-439.45

-473.83

-245.92

Extra-ordinary Items

-86.39

-968.59

-318

-292

-32.48

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-206.61

-54.85

-121.45

-181.83

-213.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.19

-3.98

-1.79

-1.93

-1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

490.92

490.92

490.92

490.92

490.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.94

-39.34

-2.89

-6.15

5.51

PBDTM(%)

-15.69

-55.77

-18.68

-24.15

-7.84

PATM(%)

-21.68

-61.4

-24.77

-31.68

-13.08

