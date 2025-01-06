Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-244.34
-912.17
-263.56
-4,365.11
Depreciation
-388.76
-412.17
-506.75
-878.2
Tax paid
-14.23
-1.65
0
483.88
Working capital
131.46
-1,275.24
-218.52
-15,851.24
Other operating items
Operating
-515.87
-2,601.23
-988.83
-20,610.67
Capital expenditure
-89.17
609.82
-2,855.79
547.4
Free cash flow
-605.04
-1,991.41
-3,844.63
-20,063.27
Equity raised
14,772.98
18,106.19
16,565.43
22,871.75
Investing
-27.22
-85.23
314.73
-603.05
Financing
-20,915.71
-21,546.28
-12,615.28
4,630.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6,774.99
-5,516.74
420.25
6,835.94
