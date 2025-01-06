iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.84
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

JP Associates FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-244.34

-912.17

-263.56

-4,365.11

Depreciation

-388.76

-412.17

-506.75

-878.2

Tax paid

-14.23

-1.65

0

483.88

Working capital

131.46

-1,275.24

-218.52

-15,851.24

Other operating items

Operating

-515.87

-2,601.23

-988.83

-20,610.67

Capital expenditure

-89.17

609.82

-2,855.79

547.4

Free cash flow

-605.04

-1,991.41

-3,844.63

-20,063.27

Equity raised

14,772.98

18,106.19

16,565.43

22,871.75

Investing

-27.22

-85.23

314.73

-603.05

Financing

-20,915.71

-21,546.28

-12,615.28

4,630.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6,774.99

-5,516.74

420.25

6,835.94

