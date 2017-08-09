TO THE MEMBERS OF JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion Attention is drawn to:

(i) Note No. 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements which provides the status of insolvency proceedings of Jaypee Infratech Limited (‘JIL) which has been undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) since 09.08.2017 in terms of the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) vide orders dated 09.08.2017 and 14.08.2018 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”) Allahabad and orders dated 06.08.2020 and 24.03.2021 passed by Honble Supreme Court of India. In compliances with the said order dated 24.03.2021, bids were invited, and resolution plan submitted by Suraksha Realty Limited along with Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Private Limited (Suraksha) was approved by Committee of Creditors (“CoC”) and submitted to Honble NCLT Principal Bench Delhi. Principal Bench Honble NCLT, New Delhi vide its Order dated 07.03.2023 approved the resolution plan of Suraksha. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Income Tax Department and the company have since then filed their objections on the Plan with Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. The matter of YEIDA and the company is still pending for adjudication with Honble NCLAT Honble NCLAT has disposed the appeal filed by the Income Tax Department and the Company. Interim Monitoring Committee, JIL and Suraksha has filed appeal against the order relating to Income Tax Department with Honble Supreme Court which is pending for adjudication. The Company has also filed appeal with Honble Supreme Court against the order by Honble NCLAT.

The company has not made provision of Rs. 849.26 Crores as diminution in value of the Investment in equity of JIL. Had this provision was made, the Loss would have been increased to that extent and Value of investment would have been decreased to that extent.

The matter stated above has also been qualified in our report in preceding year ended 31st March 2023.

(ii) Note No. 13.4 to Standalone Financial Statements which provides that the Company has not made provision for interest payable on Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 amounting to Rs. 63.08 crores. Further, the company has also not made provision for Interest on FCCB till 31.03.2023 amounting to Rs. 248.47 crores.

Had this provision was made and interest not been reversed, the loss would have been increased to that extent and the outstanding amount of interest payable on FCCB would have been increased to that extent.

The matter stated above has also been qualified in our report in preceding year ended 31st March 2023.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of matter:

We invite attention to:

1. Note no. 31 [d] (i) and (ii) to Standalone Financial Statements which describes details of demands raised by Competition Commission of India (‘CCI) and consequential appeals filed by the company.

2. Note no. 37 and Note No. 38 to Standalone Financial Statements which describes the status of Comprehensive Re-organisation and Restructuring Plan (CRRP) of the company and insolvency application filed by ICICI Bank Ltd with Honble NCLT, Allahabad Bench.

3. Note no. 39 to Standalone Financial Statements regarding status of invocation of Corporate Guarantee and pledged shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited (BJCL) by Yes Bank Limited against the term loan facilities granted to Jaypee Cement Corporation Limited (subsidiary of the company).

4. Note no. 45 to Standalone Financial Statements which describes status of lease deeds and pending litigation of the land admeasuring 1085 hectares located at Special Development Zone (SDZ).

5. Note no. 47 to Standalone Financial Statements regarding status of Bank Guarantee invocation due to termination notice for Mandla North Coal Mine.

6. Note no. 49 to Standalone Financial Statements regarding recoverability of trade receivables on the basis of contractual tenability, progress of negotiations/ discussions/ arbitration/ litigations/ legal opinions.

7. Note no. 50 to Standalone Financial Statements which describes status of Entry Tax matters pending under appeals pertaining to the State of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

8. Note no. 13.11 to Standalone Financial Statements which describes the status of less than hundred percent availability of security cover of Principal & Interest amount outstanding of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures in accordance with Regulation 54 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended.

9. Note no. 53[I](a) to Standalone Financial Statements which describes the divestment of the Cement, Clinker and Power Plants by the Company and Definitive Agreements executed by the company in this regard.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above-stated matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue recognition from Construction Contracts The Company recognises revenue on the basis of percentage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred, relating to the total costs of the contract at completion. Thus, the recognition of revenue is based on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each contract and cost incurred. Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: There are significant accounting judgments which includes estimates of cost of completion of the Contract, the stages of completion and timing of revenue recognition. Estimates also takes into account various contingencies in the contracts & uncertain risks, disputed claims against the company relating to different contract which are reviewed by the management on a regular basis over the contract life and adjusted appropriately. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 and testing thereof. The revenue on contracts may also include variable consideration (variations and claims). Variable consideration is recognised when the recovery of such consideration is probable. • Assessed the appropriateness of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness. Refer to Note No. 1 Material Accounting Policies of the Standalone Financial Statements- ‘Revenue from contracts with customers- Revenue from construction and other contracts. • Selection of sample contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations. • Obtaining and review of the approved estimates of costs to complete for contracts on sample basis, determination of milestones & reasonableness of revenue disclosures

2. Provisions and Contingent Liabilities The company is involved in various disputes for which final outcomes cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions, which require the use of judgment and such judgment relates, primarily, to the assessment of the uncertainties connected to the prediction of the outcome of the proceedings and to the adequacy of the disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements. Because of the judgment required, the materiality of such litigations and the complexity of the assessment process, the area is a key matter for our audit. Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: Refer Note No. 31 to the Standalone Financial Statement. • Assessment of the process and relevant controls implemented to identify legal and tax litigations and pending administrative proceedings. • Assessment of assumptions used in the evaluation of potential legal and tax risks performed by the legal and tax department of the company considering the legal precedence and other rulings in similar cases. • Inquiry with legal and tax departments of the company regarding the status of the most significant disputes and inspection of the key relevant documentation. • Analysis of opinion received from the experts as per requirement. • Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Assessment and Recoverability of Trade Receivables Trade Receivables are significant to the Companys Standalone Financial Statements. The collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the companys working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by its management. Due to the nature of the Business and the requirements of customers, various contract terms are in place which impacts the timing of revenue recognition. There is a significant element of judgment. Given the magnitude and judgment involved in the impairment assessment of trade receivables, we have identified this as a key audit matter. We performed audit procedures on existence of trade receivables, which included substantive testing of revenue transactions, trade receivable external confirmations / reconciliations on sample basis and testing the subsequent payments received, if any. Assessing the recoverability of trade receivables requires judgment and we evaluated managements assumptions in determining the provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables, by analyzing the enforceability, ageing of receivables, assessing significant overdue individual trade receivables and specific local risks, combined with the legal documentations, where applicable. We tested the timing of revenue and trade receivables recognition based on the terms agreed with the customers. We also reviewed, on a sample basis, terms of the contract with the customers, invoices raised, etc., as a part of our audit procedures. Furthermore, we assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

4. Impairment of Investment The Company has significant investments in its subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and others. As of March 31, 2024, the carrying value of Companys investment in its subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and other amounts to Rs. 6,31,860 lakhs. Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 “Impairment of Assets”. Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: For investments where impairment indicators exist, significant judgments are required to determine the key assumptions used in the valuation model and methodology, such as revenue growth, discount rates etc. • Assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount of the investments. Considering, the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement the same has been considered of key audit matter. • Obtained and reviewed the valuation report used by the management for determining the fair value (‘recoverable amount) of its investments. • Considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the management specialist involved in determination of valuation. • Tested the fair value of the investment as mentioned in the valuation report to the carrying value in books. • Made inquiries with management to evaluate relevance and reasonableness of significant assumptions and methods etc.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures of Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, Secretarial Audit Report & Certificate of Non-disqualification of directors and Declarations but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon, which we obtained prior to the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we have obtained prior to the date of this audit report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The managements responsibility also includes compliance with the requirements of proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and designing and implementing specific internal controls that audit trail feature was designed and operating effectively throughout the period of reporting.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comments in the “Annexure A”, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above and for the matters stated in the paragraph i(vi) below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as on 31st March 2024, on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements

- Refer Note No. 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March 31,2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made above in Point no. iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

• The audit trail feature was not enabled throughout the year for the relevant table at application level and there is no mapping performed to ensure completeness of audit trail on all applicable tables at application level for the software used for maintaining the books of accounts of the Company except Hotel Division of the Company;

• Privileged access to specific users to make direct changes to audit trail setting have been given for the software used for maintaining the books of accounts of the Company except Hotel Division of the Company; and

• The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for the software used for maintaining the books of accounts of Hotel Division of the Company. Consequently, there was no audit trail maintained for transactions recorded in the software used for maintaining the books of accounts of the Hotel Division of the Company for the whole year.

Further, for the software where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For DASS GUPTA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 000112N CA PANKAJ MANGAL PARTNER Place: Noida Membership No. 097890 Date: 11th May 2024 UDIN: 24097890BKGTWV5798

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report on Standalone Financial Statements to the Members of Jaiprakash Associates Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us. the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The situation of the moveable assets used in the construction activities keeps on changing from works sites depending upon requirements for a particular contract.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) A substantial portion of Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company, the nature of its assets. According to the information given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, other than the immovable properties acquired on amalgamations with the Company as per schemes approved by the Honble High Courts in earlier years as reported below, the title deeds, comprising the immovable property of Land, are held in the name of company as at the balance sheet date.

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (i.e., dates of capitalisation provided in range) Reason for not being held in the name of company Freehold Land 3.16 Jaiprakash Associates Pvt. Ltd. No March 2004 Freehold Land 279.76 Jaiprakash Enterprises Ltd. No May 2009 Freehold Land 155.59 Jaiprakash Industries Ltd. No March 2004 Freehold Land 58.43 Jaypee Hotels Ltd. No May 2009 Freehold Land 550.66 Jaypee Rewa Cement Ltd. No Feb 2001 Leasehold Land 251.58 Jaiprakash Associates Pvt. Ltd. No March 2004 Leasehold Land 121.81 Jaiprakash Enterprises Ltd. No May 2009 Leasehold Land 424.10 Jaiprakash Industries Ltd. No March 2004 Leasehold Land 4,029.69 Jaypee Greens Ltd. No August 2006 Leasehold Land 58.13 Jaypee Rewa Cement Ltd. No Feb 2001 For certain properties acquired through amalgamation / merger, the change in the name of the Company is pending. Leasehold Land 139,321.63 JPSK Sports Pvt. Ltd. No September 2015 Leasehold Land 16,696.65 Mussoorie Hotels Ltd. No August 2006 Leasehold Land 222.81 Siddharth Inter -Continental Hotels (India) Ltd. No May 2009 Building 2,071.78 Jaiprakash Associates Pvt. Ltd. No March 2004 Building 2,203.77 Jaiprakash Enterprises Ltd. No May 2009 Building 782.90 Jaiprakash Industries Ltd. No March 2004 Building 2,904.02 Jaypee Greens Ltd. No August 2006 Building 69.06 Jaypee Hotels Ltd. No May 2009 Building 59,370.39 JPSK Sports Pvt. Ltd. No September 2015 Building 43,601.27 Mussoorie Hotels Ltd. No August 2006 Building 2,764.45 Siddharth Inter -Continental Hotels (India) Ltd. No May 2009

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Inventory, except for goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the accounts of the company with the lenders are Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and no working capital limit is sanctioned or renewed during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, during the year the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Therefore, the reporting under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has generally complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, guarantees given and security provided except interest free unsecured loan given to Himalayan Expressway Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) before commencement of Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. The company generally complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in a large number of cases. Undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof, which were outstanding on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of the statue Arrears overdue for more than six months (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (In years) Due date for making the payment to the appropriate authority (In years) Date of Payment Remarks, if any Finance Act 1994 (Service Tax) Interest on Service tax 571.96 2017-18 to 2023-24 2017-18 to 2023-24 - - Finance Act 1994 (Service Tax) Service tax 340.45 2017-18 2017-18 - - BOCW Act, 1996 BOCW Cess 351.76 2018-19 2018-19 - - CHATTISGARH VAT ACT 2005 CHATTISGARH VAT 391.33 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08 2019-20 - - Goods & Service Tax Act India 2017 GST 364.57 2023-24 2023-24 - -

Name of the Statue Nature of the statue Arrears overdue for more than six months (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (In years) Due date for making the payment to the appropriate authority (In years) Date of Payment Remarks, if any Goods & Service Tax Act India 2017 Interest on GST 1,727.80 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 HP VAT ACT 2005 HP VAT 983.17 2016-17, 2017-18 2021-22, 2022-23 - - Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 CST@ 10% 49.04 2023-24 2023-24 - - Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS& TCS 228.06 2023-24 2023-24 - - Professional Tax & Health Tax PROFESSIONAL TAX 0.01 2023-24 2023-24 - - Provident Fund Act,1925 & ESI Act, 1948 PF & ESI 1,061.18 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Provident Fund Act,1925 & ESI Act, 1948 Interest on PF 1,049.54 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 The Electricity Act, 2003 Electricity Duty 7,782.19 2014-15, 2015-16, 2 016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 The Electricity Act, 2003 Interest on Electricity Duty 6,698.72 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21,2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21,2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 Royalty 2,005.24 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 Interest on Royalty 1,764.35 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21,2021-22,2 022-23, 2023-24 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21,2021-22, 2022-23,2023-24 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 DMF 1,938.10 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 Interest on DMF 976.50 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 NMET 63.50 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21,2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21,2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 Interest on NMET 44.58 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 The Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 2000 Interest on Entry Tax 601.30 2003-04 to 2011-12 2003-04 to 2011-12 UP VAT Act, 2008 VAT 20.72 2012-13, 2013-14 2012-13, 2013-14 Total 29,014.07

Further, the company has not reversed the GST input tax credit as required under Rule 37(2) of CGST Rules, 2017 in GST returns. Consequently, there will be financial liability on account of such non-reversal of GST Input tax credit. However, the amount and period for the same is not ascertainable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has following dues in respect of Central Excise, Income Tax, Entry Tax, Custom Duty, TDS, Service Tax and Value Added Tax and any other statutory dues which has not been deposited on account of any dispute:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Demands under Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty, Interest & Penalty Commission rate 1987-1992, 1994-1995, 1997-2003, 2008-2018 2,775.45 Appellate Authorities Tribunal 1996-1997, 2008-2017 1,339.15 High court 1997-2002, 2004-05, 2005-2009, 783.73 Supreme Court 2007-2017 904.37 Demands under Sales Tax/ Value Added Tax (VAT) Sales Tax, VAT, Interest and Penalty Commission rate 2010-2018 2,095.25 Appellate Authorities Tribunal 1999-2000, 2001-02, 2004-05, 2006-14, 2015-18 773.23 High court 2001-2008, 2009-2019 4,289.95 Supreme Court 2001-2008 9,029.24 Demands under Entry Tax Entry Tax and Interest Commission rate 2000-2001,2014-2018 489.92 Appellate Authorities Tribunal 2006-08, 2010-13, 2014-15 418.70 High court 2001-2002, 2003-2018 21,302.74 Demands Under Finance Act 1994 (Service Tax) Demands under Customs Act, 1962 Service Tax and Interest Custom duty &penalty Commissione rate 1997-99 26.60 Appellate Authorities Tribunal 2010-2011 to 2017-2018 941.44 Appellate Authorities Tribunal 2005-2008, 2012-13 85.87 Commissione rate 2003-2009 13,104.64 Demands under Goods & Service tax Act, 2017 GST, Interest &Penalty Commissione rate 2017-20 5,932.34 Appellate Authorities Tribunal 2017-2023 2,349.08 Demands under Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax & Interest NFAC AY 2012-14, 2017-2023 18,736.24 Demands under Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 Tax, TDS, & Interest High court 2004-2022 352.12 Demands under Indian Stamp Act, 1899 Stamp Duty High court 2005-2006, 2008 5,879.29 Demands under Madhya Pradesh Rural Infrastructure and Road Development. Act, 2005 Rural Infrastructure Tax Supreme Court 2005-2022 679.58 Demands under Madhya Pradesh Electricity Duty Act, 1949 Electricity Duty High court 2006-2012 25,518.05 Demands under Madhya Pradesh Electricity Duty Act, 1949 - JRP Electricity Duty High court 1991-2002 1,844.71 Demands under Madhya Pradesh Irrigation Act, 1931 Water Cess Commissione rate 1986-2016 1,119.37 Demands under Himachal Pradesh Taxation (on Certain Goods Carried by Road) Act, 1999 CGCR Tax Supreme Court 2009-2017 7,221.33 Total 1,27,992.39

Note: Above figures are net of amount deposited under protest. However, the above amounts are without reducing Bank Guarantees.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to banks, financial institutions& privately placed debenture holders wherein the period of delay ranges from 1 to 2799 days.

Details of overdue principal repayments and overdue interest on borrowings from banks, financial institutions & privately placed debenture holders amounting to Rs. 2,73,932 Lakhs and Rs. 2,75,267 lakhs respectively reflected in Note no. 13 and Note no. 16 to the Standalone Financial Statements which were outstanding as of 31st March 2024 are given below:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any FCCB 63,120 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Allahabad Bank (Now merged with Indian Bank) 357 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Andhra Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 1,516 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Axis Bank Limited 1,460 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Bank of Baroda 1,216 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Bank of India 297 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Bank of Maharashtra 1,844 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Canara Bank 1,747 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Central Bank of India 94 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Corporation Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 142 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Dena Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 16 Principal 1 to 2100 - Term Loan Export-Import Bank of India 3,473 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 7,531 Principal 1 to 912 - Term Loan IDBI Bank Limited 6,170 Principal 1 to 1826 - Term Loan IFCI Limited 1,780 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Indian Bank 1,449 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan The Jammu and Kashmir Bank 1,844 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd 1,679 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Karur Vysya Bank 137 Principal To be settled in DAS therefore no due date Term Loan Lakshmi Vilas Bank 73 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Life Insurance of Corporation 4,914 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 345 Principal 1 to 2008 Term Loan Punjab National Bank 1,766 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Punjab and Sind Bank 3,005 Principal 1 to 2100 - Term Loan State Bank of India 1,751 Principal - Term Loan Syndicate Bank (Now merged with Canara Bank) 1,324 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan UCO Bank 2,407 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan United Bank of India (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 569 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Vijaya Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 886 Principal 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Yes Bank Limited 2,255 Principal 1 to 2008 -

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loan ECB- USD 250 Mn - Bank of Baroda 86 Principal 1 to 2008 - Working Capital Demand Loan Axis Bank Limited 2,500 Principal 1 to 1735 - Working Capital Demand Loan IFCI Limited 3,333 Principal 1 to 1735 - Working Capital Demand Loan IndusInd Bank Limited 3,333 Principal 1 to 1735 - Working Capital Demand Loan Yes Bank Limited 6,667 Principal 1 to 1735 - Funded Interest Term Loan Allahabad Bank (Now merged with Indian Bank) 134 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Andhra Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 573 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Axis Bank Limited 623 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Bank Of Baroda 509 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Bank Of India 113 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Bank Of Maharashtra 698 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Canara Bank 669 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Central Bank of India 35 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Corporation Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 53 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Dena Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 6 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Export-Import Bank of India 1,312 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 7,261 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan IDBI Bank Limited 2,276 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan IFCI Limited 730 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Indian Bank 548 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan The Jammu and Kashmir Bank 694 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd 635 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Karur Vysya Bank 505 Principal To be settled in DAS therefore no due date Funded Interest Term Loan Lakshmi Vilas Bank 32 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Life Insurance of Corporation 1,856 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 129 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Punjab National Bank 668 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Punjab And Sind Bank 1,133 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan State Bank of India 5,001 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Syndicate Bank (Now merged with Canara Bank) 496 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan UCO Bank 908 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan United Bank of India (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 213 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Vijaya Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 332 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan Yes Bank Limited 1,147 Principal 1 to 2008 - Funded Interest Term Loan ECB- USD 250 Mn - Bank of Baroda 34 Principal 1 to 2008 - Working Capital Loan Standard Chartered Bank - Principal 1 to 1992 - Term Loan SREI Equipment Finance Limited 417 Principal 1 to 876 - Overdraft Canara Bank 722 Principal 1 to 1802 - BG Devolved Canara Bank 2,695 Principal 1 to 1855 -

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any BG Devolved Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 473 Principal 1 to 1704 - BG Devolved State Bank of India 2,472 Principal 1 to 2486 - Overdraft State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (Now merged with State Bank of India) Principal 1 to 2222 Overdraft State Bank of Travancore (Now merged with State Bank of India) 45 Principal 1 to 2495 - Overdraft ICICI Bank Limited 616 Principal 1 to 1399 - Overdraft Syndicate Bank (Now merged with Canara Bank) 135 Principal 1 to 1305 - Overdraft Indian Overseas Bank 282 Principal 1 to 771 - Cash Credit SIDBI 11,484 Principal 1 to 2008 - Overdraft Canara Bank 3,310 Principal 1 to 2284 - Overdraft Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 1,862 Principal 1 to 2150 - Bills Payable Karur Vysya Bank 805 Principal 1 to 2434 - Land deferred payment YEIDA 66,537 Principal 1 to 2008 - BG Devolved Punjab & Sind Bank 10,000 Principal 1 to 1732 - CP1 Allahabad Bank 23 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Axis Bank Limited 726 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Bank of India 87 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Bank of Maharashtra 442 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Canara Bank 337 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Central Bank of India 6 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Corporation Bank 83 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 ICICI Bank Limited 2,896 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 IDBI Bank Limited 1,218 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 IFCI Limited 269 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 IndusInd Bank Limited 396 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 The Jammu and Kashmir Bank 27 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (Karnataka Bank Ltd) 41 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Karur Vysya Bank 19 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 L & T Infrastructure Fin Co Limited 52 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Lakshmi Vilas Bank 102 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Life Insurance of Corporation 317 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Oriental Bank of Commerce 84 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Punjab and Sind Bank 4 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 South Indian Bank 67 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Standard Chartered Bank 385 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 State Bank of India 3,087 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Syndicate Bank 1 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 UCO Bank 86 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 United Bank of India 37 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 Yes Bank Limited 870 Principal 1 to 547 - CP1 ECB- USD 250 Mn - Bank of Baroda 6 Principal 1 to 547 - Total (A) 2,73,932

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any FCCB Interest 1 to 1643 Refer Our Audit Qualification Term Loan Allahabad Bank (Now merged with Indian Bank) 639 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Andhra Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 2,747 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Axis Bank Limited 3,267 Interest 1 to 1492 - Term Loan Bank Of Baroda 2,481 Interest 1 to 2008 - Term Loan Bank Of India 546 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Bank Of Maharashtra 3,047 Interest 1 to 1765 - Term Loan Canara Bank 3,279 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Central Bank of India 142 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Corporation Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 251 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Dena Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 29 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan Export-Import Bank of India 6,742 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 34,813 Interest 1 to 1857 - Term Loan IDBI Bank Limited 11,486 Interest 1 to 1857 - Term Loan IFCI Limited 3,882 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Indian Bank 2,650 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan The Jammu and Kashmir Bank 3,063 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan Karnataka Bank Ltd 3,286 Interest 1 to 2281 - Term Loan Karur Vysya Bank 488 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan Lakshmi Vilas Bank 157 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Life Insurance of Corporation 9,235 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 580 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Punjab National Bank 3,289 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan Punjab And Sind Bank 5,680 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan State Bank of India 16,802 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan Syndicate Bank (Now merged with Canara Bank) 2,410 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan UCO Bank 4,448 Interest 1 to 1916 - Term Loan United Bank of India (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 992 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Vijaya Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 1,601 Interest 1 to 1885 - Term Loan Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd 4,543 Interest 1 to 1916 - Working Capital Demand Loan Axis Bank Limited 1,918 Interest 1 to 1551 - Working Capital Demand Loan IndusInd Bank Limited 3,190 Interest 1 to 1885 - Working Capital Demand Loan IFCI LIMITED 2,922 Interest 1 to 1885 - Working Capital Demand Loan Yes Bank Limited 6,053 Interest 1 to 1947 - Funded Interest Term Loan Allahabad Bank (Now merged with Indian Bank) 71 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Andhra Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 317 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Axis Bank Limited 636 Interest 1 to 1492 -

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Funded Interest Term Loan Bank of Baroda 290 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Bank of India 62 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Bank of Maharashtra 353 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan Canara Bank 363 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Central Bank of India 16 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Corporation Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 26 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Dena Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 3 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan Export-Import Bank of India 750 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 3,943 Interest 1 to 1857 - Funded Interest Term Loan IDBI Bank Limited 1,297 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan IFCI Limited 464 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Indian Bank 306 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan The Jammu and Kashmir Bank 366 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Karnataka Bank Ltd 400 Interest 1 to 2281 - Funded Interest Term Loan Karur Vysya Bank 289 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan Lakshmi Vilas Bank 15 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Life Insurance of Corporation 1,020 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 32 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Punjab National Bank 379 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan Punjab and Sind Bank 695 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan State Bank of India 2,664 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Syndicate Bank (Now merged with Canara Bank) 303 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan UCO Bank 534 Interest 1 to 1916 - Funded Interest Term Loan United Bank of India (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 110 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Vijaya Bank (Now merged with Bank of Baroda) 185 Interest 1 to 1885 - Funded Interest Term Loan Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd 710 Interest 1 to 1916 - Working Capital Loan Standard Chartered Bank - Interest - - Term Loan SREI Equipment Finance Limited 307 Interest 1 to 1638 - Term Loan CP 1 Allahabad Bank (Now merged with Indian Bank) 101 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Axis Bank Limited 3,218 Interest 1 to 1977 - Term Loan CP 1 Bank of India 384 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Bank of Maharashtra 1,903 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Canara Bank 1,502 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Central Bank of India 27 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Corporation Bank (Now merged with Union Bank of India) 355 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 ICICI Bank Limited 12,955 Interest 1 to 912 - Term Loan CP 1 IDBI Bank Limited 5,437 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 IFCI Limited 1,368 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 IndusInd Bank Limited 1,894 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 The Jammu and Kashmir Bank 118 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Karnataka Bank Ltd 190 Interest 1 to 2403 -

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loan CP 1 Karur Vysya Bank 88 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Assets Reconstruction Co India Ltd 236 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Lakshmi Vilas Bank 483 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Life Insurance of Corporation 1,433 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Oriental Bank of Commerce (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 366 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Punjab and Sind Bank 19 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 South Indian Bank 298 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Standard Chartered Bank - Interest - - Term Loan CP 1 State Bank of India 14,068 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Syndicate Bank (Now merged with Canara Bank) 5 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 UCO Bank 377 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 United Bank of India (Now merged with Punjab National Bank) 156 Interest 1 to 2038 - Term Loan CP 1 Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd 4,208 Interest 1 to 2038 - BG Devolved Canara Bank 3,601 Interest 1 to 1826 - Cash Credit Bank of Baroda 263 Interest 1 to 1612 - Cash Credit State Bank of India 3,589 Interest 1 to 2615 - Cash Credit State Bank of Hyderabad (Now merged with State Bank of India) 602 Interest 1 to 2707 - Cash Credit State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (Now merged with State Bank of India) 294 Interest 1 to 2587 Cash Credit State Bank of Mysore (Now merged with State Bank of India) 426 Interest 1 to 2799 - Cash Credit State Bank of Travancore (Now merged with State Bank of India) 488 Interest 1 to 2434 Cash Credit Bank of Maharashtra 104 Interest 1 to 1307 - Cash Credit SIDBI 6,010 Interest 1 to 1916 - Bills Discounting Karur Vysya Bank 634 Interest 1 to 2434 - Cash Credit Interest and Bills discounting State Bank of India 921 Interest 1 to 2465 - Cash Credit Interest and Bills discounting IDBI bank limited 1 Interest 1 to 395 - Cash Credit Interest and Bills discounting Bank of Baroda 40 Interest 1 to 1884 - Cash Credit Interest and Bills discounting Bank of Maharashtra 29 Interest 1 to 2555 - Cash Credit Interest and Bills discounting Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd 265 Interest 1 to 1735 - Land deferred payment YEIDA 34,087 Interest 1 to 1277 - BG Devolved Punjab & Sind Bank 9,138 Interest 1 to 1732 - Cash Credit ICICI Bank Ltd 22 Interest 1 to 395 - Total (B) 2,75,267 Grand Total (C) = (A) + (B) 5,49,199

*The amount and period of default has been computed in accordance with the Comprehensive Re-organization and Restructuring Plan (CRRP) duly approved by the Joint Lenders Forum on 22.06.2017 and Master Restructuring Agreement dated 31.10.2017 signed with lenders, wherever applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

x. (a) The company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b)is not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, during the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has noCIC as part of the Group.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has incurred following cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year:

Financial Year Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 2023-24 2,44,479 2022-23 1,60,506

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no amount was required to be spent by the company on the activities of CSR, as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order isnot applicable to the company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For DASS GUPTA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 000112N CA PANKAJ MANGAL PARTNER Place: Noida Membership No. 097890 Date: 11th May 2024 UDIN: 24097890BKGTWV5798

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report on Standalone Financial Statements to the Members of Jaiprakash Associates Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System Over Financial Reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as of 31st March 2024:

1. The Company does not have an appropriate internal controls system in respect of supervisory and review controls over process of determining of carrying value of the Companys non-current investments in its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) which has been undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) since 09.08.2017 in terms of the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”). The matter is currently pending for adjudication and the company has not made provision for diminution in value of the investment in equity of JIL.

2. The Company does not have an appropriate internal controls system in respect of supervisory and review controls over process of recognition of liabilities relating to interest Payable on Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) in books of accounts which result in non recognition of such interest liability.

3. The Company does not have an appropriate internal controls system with respect to determination of reversal of GST Input Tax Credit as required under Rule 37(2) of CGST Rules, 2017 and reporting of reversal of GST Input Tax Credit in GST Returns which will result in financial liability.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies in internal financial controls over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weakness described above, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting and such Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024, and these material weaknesses has affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company, and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.