|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Notice of Closure of Trading Window
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As already intimated in past the Stock Exchange is aware that Jaiprakash Associates Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and the undersigned Interim Resolution Professional is performing the functions as mentioned under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (the Code). In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform that Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 will be disseminated on 14th August 2024. Revised - Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Audited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023. As already intimated vide our letter dated 30th December 2023 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders for trading in listed securities the Trading Window has already been closed from 1st January 2024 and shall remain closed till 1st February 2024 (evening). The Trading Window shall re-open from Friday the 2nd February 2024 (9.00 A.M.). Out Come of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.