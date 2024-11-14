iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Board Meeting

5.54
(-5.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

JP Associates CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Notice of Closure of Trading Window
Board Meeting14 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As already intimated in past the Stock Exchange is aware that Jaiprakash Associates Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and the undersigned Interim Resolution Professional is performing the functions as mentioned under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (the Code). In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform that Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 will be disseminated on 14th August 2024. Revised - Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20246 May 2024
Audited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023. As already intimated vide our letter dated 30th December 2023 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders for trading in listed securities the Trading Window has already been closed from 1st January 2024 and shall remain closed till 1st February 2024 (evening). The Trading Window shall re-open from Friday the 2nd February 2024 (9.00 A.M.). Out Come of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

JP Associates: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaiprakash Associates Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.