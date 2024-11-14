Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Notice of Closure of Trading Window

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As already intimated in past the Stock Exchange is aware that Jaiprakash Associates Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and the undersigned Interim Resolution Professional is performing the functions as mentioned under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (the Code). In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform that Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 will be disseminated on 14th August 2024. Revised - Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 6 May 2024

Audited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024