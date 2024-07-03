Summary

IRB Infrastructure Trust is a Private Trust, registered under the Indian Trusts Act 1882 and SEBIs Infrastructure Investment Trusts Regulations 2014. The Trust is held by the IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. as Sponsors with stake of 51% and 49% by GIC. The Trust own, operate and maintain a portfolio of ten tollroad assets in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana and West Bengal. These toll roads are operated and maintained, pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI. Recently the Trust listed its units with National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. April 3, 2023.The Sponsor of the Trust is IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, one of the largest infrastructure development and construction companies in India in terms of net worth in the roads and highways sector. The Trust has 14 highways assets in the States of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, which are being managed in pursuant to the Concessions granted by the respective Nodal Agencies.In April, 2022, the Trust came up with an Initial Public Offer of 24,429,805 Units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust at a price of Rs 100 per Unit aggregating up to Rs 244.30 million on a rights basis to Eligible Unitholders in the ratio of 1 Unit for every 35Units held by them on April 8, 2022. The Trust acquired 99.96% equity stake in Palsit Dankuni BOT Project SPV effective on Apri

Read More