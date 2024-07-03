iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRB Infrastructure Trust Share Price

220.22
(0%)
Jun 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220.22
  • Day's High220.22
  • 52 Wk High220.22
  • Day's Low220.22
  • 52 Wk Low 220.22
  • Turnover (lac)5,88,427.84
  • P/E27.12
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value141.55
  • EPS8.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,525.75
  • Div. Yield2.52
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IRB Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

220.22

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

5,88,427.84

Day's High

220.22

Day's Low

220.22

52 Week's High

220.22

52 Week's Low

220.22

Book Value

141.55

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,525.75

P/E

27.12

EPS

8.12

Divi. Yield

2.52

IRB Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.24

Record Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

5 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2023

arrow

8 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

IRB Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IRB Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.02%

Non-Promoter- 48.97%

Institutions: 48.97%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IRB Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8,792.93

8,550.43

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

952.64

599.27

Net Worth

9,745.57

9,149.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,968.86

2,716.16

1,250.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,968.86

2,716.16

1,250.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

8.2

1.41

0.45

View Annually Results

IRB Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

138.99

10.4410,893.063852.49757.92104.56

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

95.75

8.528,715.97253.613.13231.6385.27

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

66.37

13.433,851.6238.10.38151.46103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IRB Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IRB Infrastructure Trust

Summary

IRB Infrastructure Trust is a Private Trust, registered under the Indian Trusts Act 1882 and SEBIs Infrastructure Investment Trusts Regulations 2014. The Trust is held by the IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. as Sponsors with stake of 51% and 49% by GIC. The Trust own, operate and maintain a portfolio of ten tollroad assets in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana and West Bengal. These toll roads are operated and maintained, pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI. Recently the Trust listed its units with National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. April 3, 2023.The Sponsor of the Trust is IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, one of the largest infrastructure development and construction companies in India in terms of net worth in the roads and highways sector. The Trust has 14 highways assets in the States of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, which are being managed in pursuant to the Concessions granted by the respective Nodal Agencies.In April, 2022, the Trust came up with an Initial Public Offer of 24,429,805 Units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust at a price of Rs 100 per Unit aggregating up to Rs 244.30 million on a rights basis to Eligible Unitholders in the ratio of 1 Unit for every 35Units held by them on April 8, 2022. The Trust acquired 99.96% equity stake in Palsit Dankuni BOT Project SPV effective on Apri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IRB Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The IRB Infrastructure Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹220.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of IRB Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Trust is ₹24525.75 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of IRB Infrastructure Trust is 27.12 and 1.90 as of 13 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IRB Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRB Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRB Infrastructure Trust is ₹220.22 and ₹220.22 as of 13 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of IRB Infrastructure Trust?

IRB Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IRB Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of IRB Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.