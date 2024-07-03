Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹220.22
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,88,427.84
Day's High₹220.22
Day's Low₹220.22
52 Week's High₹220.22
52 Week's Low₹220.22
Book Value₹141.55
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,525.75
P/E27.12
EPS8.12
Divi. Yield2.52
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8,792.93
8,550.43
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
952.64
599.27
Net Worth
9,745.57
9,149.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,968.86
2,716.16
1,250.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,968.86
2,716.16
1,250.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
8.2
1.41
0.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
138.99
|10.44
|10,893.06
|385
|2.49
|757.92
|104.56
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
95.75
|8.52
|8,715.97
|253.61
|3.13
|231.63
|85.27
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
66.37
|13.43
|3,851.62
|38.1
|0.38
|151.46
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Reports by IRB Infrastructure Trust
Summary
IRB Infrastructure Trust is a Private Trust, registered under the Indian Trusts Act 1882 and SEBIs Infrastructure Investment Trusts Regulations 2014. The Trust is held by the IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. as Sponsors with stake of 51% and 49% by GIC. The Trust own, operate and maintain a portfolio of ten tollroad assets in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana and West Bengal. These toll roads are operated and maintained, pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI. Recently the Trust listed its units with National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. April 3, 2023.The Sponsor of the Trust is IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, one of the largest infrastructure development and construction companies in India in terms of net worth in the roads and highways sector. The Trust has 14 highways assets in the States of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, which are being managed in pursuant to the Concessions granted by the respective Nodal Agencies.In April, 2022, the Trust came up with an Initial Public Offer of 24,429,805 Units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust at a price of Rs 100 per Unit aggregating up to Rs 244.30 million on a rights basis to Eligible Unitholders in the ratio of 1 Unit for every 35Units held by them on April 8, 2022. The Trust acquired 99.96% equity stake in Palsit Dankuni BOT Project SPV effective on Apri
Read More
The IRB Infrastructure Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹220.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Trust is ₹24525.75 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of IRB Infrastructure Trust is 27.12 and 1.90 as of 13 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRB Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRB Infrastructure Trust is ₹220.22 and ₹220.22 as of 13 Jun ‘24
IRB Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
