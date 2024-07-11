Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Update on Annual Meeting of Unitholders.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 4 May 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Update to outcome of the Board Meeting filed on May 4, 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 13, 2024 concluded on March 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Rights Issue of units of IRB Infrastructure Trust

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2023 22 Nov 2023

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 22, 2023.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2023 25 Oct 2023

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2023.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2023 30 Aug 2023

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2023.

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2023 28 Jul 2023