IRB Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

Jun 13, 2024

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Update on Annual Meeting of Unitholders.
Board Meeting3 May 20244 May 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Update to outcome of the Board Meeting filed on May 4, 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 13, 2024 concluded on March 14, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Rights Issue of units of IRB Infrastructure Trust
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 12, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Nov 202322 Nov 2023
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 22, 2023.
Board Meeting25 Oct 202325 Oct 2023
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2023.
Board Meeting30 Aug 202330 Aug 2023
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2023.
Board Meeting28 Jul 202328 Jul 2023
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 28, 2023.

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

