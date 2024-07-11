|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Update on Annual Meeting of Unitholders.
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Update to outcome of the Board Meeting filed on May 4, 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 13, 2024 concluded on March 14, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Rights Issue of units of IRB Infrastructure Trust
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 12, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2023
|22 Nov 2023
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 22, 2023.
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2023
|25 Oct 2023
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2023.
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2023
|30 Aug 2023
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2023.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2023
|28 Jul 2023
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 28, 2023.
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
