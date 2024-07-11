IRB Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8,792.93
8,550.43
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
952.64
599.27
Net Worth
9,745.57
9,149.7
Minority Interest
Debt
487.29
360.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
10,232.86
9,510.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,444.45
9,094.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
787.76
415.49
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4,374.26
3,940.66
Sundry Creditors
-8.14
-8.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3,578.36
-3,517
Cash
0.66
0.03
Total Assets
10,232.87
9,510.5
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
