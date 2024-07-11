iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

220.22
(0%)
Jun 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8,792.93

8,550.43

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

952.64

599.27

Net Worth

9,745.57

9,149.7

Minority Interest

Debt

487.29

360.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

10,232.86

9,510.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9,444.45

9,094.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

787.76

415.49

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4,374.26

3,940.66

Sundry Creditors

-8.14

-8.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3,578.36

-3,517

Cash

0.66

0.03

Total Assets

10,232.87

9,510.5

IRB Infra. Trust : related Articles

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More

