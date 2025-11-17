IRB Infrastructure Trust Secures NHAI’s TOT 17 Project Worth ₹9,270 Crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd announced that its private InvIT, IRB Infrastructure Trust, has received the Letter of Award from NHAI for the TOT 17 bundle.

The TOT 17 package covers 366.096 kilometres across two important national highway stretches in Uttar Pradesh.

This includes large portions of the Lucknow Ayodhya Gorakhpur section of NH 27 between km 15.400 and km 137.970, and again from km 136.759 to km 252.860.

It also covers the Lucknow Sultanpur section of NH 731, running from km 90.370 to km 217.795.

As part of the agreement, the Trust will pay ₹9,270 crore to NHAI as the upfront concession fee.

The Trust will take charge of toll collection, operations and maintenance activities for the entire corridor for a 20 year concession period. The tariff structure includes a 3 percent fixed annual increase, along with 40 percent of the Wholesale Price Index for yearly revisions.

With this project added, the Trust’s total asset portfolio is expected to rise by nearly 20 percent, taking the valuation close to ₹65,000 crore. IRB Infrastructure Developers will serve as the project manager, guiding execution and operational responsibilities.

Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said the TOT 17 win is an important milestone due to the corridor’s role in supporting religious travel across the region.

He added that the addition strengthens the platform’s position with an estimated 42 percent share in the TOT market, highlighting continued confidence from long term private capital in India’s highway monetisation programme.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com