IRB Infrastructure Trust Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,968.86
2,716.16
1,250.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,968.86
2,716.16
1,250.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
8.2
1.41
0.45
Total Income
3,977.06
2,717.57
1,250.5
Total Expenditure
2,950.25
1,641.5
643.87
PBIDT
1,026.81
1,076.06
606.63
Interest
1,445.71
1,025.47
953.87
PBDT
-418.9
50.6
-347.24
Depreciation
364.9
281.04
167.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
-118.78
-3.29
-71.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-665.02
-227.16
-443.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-665.02
-227.16
-443.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-665.02
-227.16
-443.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.83
-2.58
-5.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
4.58
0
0
Equity
13,509.12
8,792.93
8,550.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.87
39.61
48.52
PBDTM(%)
-10.55
1.86
-27.77
PATM(%)
-16.75
-8.36
-35.48
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
