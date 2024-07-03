iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB Infrastructure Trust Annually Results

220.22
(0%)
Jun 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,968.86

2,716.16

1,250.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,968.86

2,716.16

1,250.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

8.2

1.41

0.45

Total Income

3,977.06

2,717.57

1,250.5

Total Expenditure

2,950.25

1,641.5

643.87

PBIDT

1,026.81

1,076.06

606.63

Interest

1,445.71

1,025.47

953.87

PBDT

-418.9

50.6

-347.24

Depreciation

364.9

281.04

167.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

-118.78

-3.29

-71.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-665.02

-227.16

-443.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-665.02

-227.16

-443.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-665.02

-227.16

-443.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.83

-2.58

-5.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

4.58

0

0

Equity

13,509.12

8,792.93

8,550.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.87

39.61

48.52

PBDTM(%)

-10.55

1.86

-27.77

PATM(%)

-16.75

-8.36

-35.48

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

