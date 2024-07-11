Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
138.99
|10.44
|10,893.06
|385
|2.49
|757.92
|104.56
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
95.75
|8.52
|8,715.97
|253.61
|3.13
|231.63
|85.27
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
66.37
|13.43
|3,851.62
|38.1
|0.38
|151.46
|103.91
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
