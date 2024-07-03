IRB Infrastructure Trust Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
2,698.19
2,004.93
2,844.14
600.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,698.19
2,004.93
2,844.14
600.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.13
0.87
0.6
0.16
Total Income
2,706.32
2,005.8
2,844.73
600.84
Total Expenditure
1,831.33
1,194.06
1,849.5
205.37
PBIDT
874.99
811.74
995.24
395.47
Interest
1,034.61
768.89
1,005.85
461.01
PBDT
-159.62
42.85
-10.62
-65.54
Depreciation
261.5
195.86
246.16
70.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-36.44
-9.43
-32.78
-0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-384.68
-143.57
-224
-136.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-384.68
-143.57
-224
-136.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-384.68
-143.57
-224
-136.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.77
-1.41
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10,216.93
10,216.93
8,550.43
8,550.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.42
40.48
34.99
65.83
PBDTM(%)
-5.91
2.13
-0.37
-10.91
PATM(%)
-14.25
-7.16
-7.87
-22.71
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.