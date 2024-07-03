iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB Infrastructure Trust Nine Monthly Results

220.22
(0%)
Jun 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

2,698.19

2,004.93

2,844.14

600.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,698.19

2,004.93

2,844.14

600.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.13

0.87

0.6

0.16

Total Income

2,706.32

2,005.8

2,844.73

600.84

Total Expenditure

1,831.33

1,194.06

1,849.5

205.37

PBIDT

874.99

811.74

995.24

395.47

Interest

1,034.61

768.89

1,005.85

461.01

PBDT

-159.62

42.85

-10.62

-65.54

Depreciation

261.5

195.86

246.16

70.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-36.44

-9.43

-32.78

-0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-384.68

-143.57

-224

-136.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-384.68

-143.57

-224

-136.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-384.68

-143.57

-224

-136.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.77

-1.41

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10,216.93

10,216.93

8,550.43

8,550.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.42

40.48

34.99

65.83

PBDTM(%)

-5.91

2.13

-0.37

-10.91

PATM(%)

-14.25

-7.16

-7.87

-22.71

IRB Infra. Trust: Related NEWS

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More

