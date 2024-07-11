iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024 , 11:22 AM

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited and the IRB Infrastructure Trust have reported a 35% year-on-year toll revenue growth for June 2024, according to a stock exchange filing.

In June 2024, the businesses’ toll revenue increased by 35% year on year, reaching ₹517 Crore from ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The strong performance in June led to the robust quarterly results, with toll revenue in Q1 of FY25 hitting ₹1,556 Crore, a 32% rise from the same period last year.

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore, up from ₹1,183 Crore in the same quarter of FY24, representing a 32% year-on-year increase, according to the report.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers, stated, “The company experienced a strong start to the new financial year FY25, marked by robust growth in Q1FY25. The recent tariff revision will further increase collection, and it expect this favourable trend to continue in the coming quarters of FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is India’s premier, largest integrated, and first multi-national transport infrastructure developer in the roads and highways sector, with a strong presence in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) domain, and takes great satisfaction in being a part of India’s development.

On Thursday (June 6), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and its partner IRB Infrastructure Trust revealed a 30% year-on-year toll revenue growth in May 2024. IRB Infrastructure Developers reported toll collections of ₹536 Crore in May 2024, a considerable increase from ₹411 Crore in May 2023.

At around 11.18 AM, IRB Infrastructure was trading 0.69% higher at ₹68.48, against the previous close of ₹68.01 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹69.77, and ₹68.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IRB Infra
  • IRB Infra news
  • IRB Infra Revenue
  • IRB Infra Trust
  • IRB Infra Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.