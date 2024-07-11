IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited and the IRB Infrastructure Trust have reported a 35% year-on-year toll revenue growth for June 2024, according to a stock exchange filing.

In June 2024, the businesses’ toll revenue increased by 35% year on year, reaching ₹517 Crore from ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The strong performance in June led to the robust quarterly results, with toll revenue in Q1 of FY25 hitting ₹1,556 Crore, a 32% rise from the same period last year.

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore, up from ₹1,183 Crore in the same quarter of FY24, representing a 32% year-on-year increase, according to the report.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers, stated, “The company experienced a strong start to the new financial year FY25, marked by robust growth in Q1FY25. The recent tariff revision will further increase collection, and it expect this favourable trend to continue in the coming quarters of FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is India’s premier, largest integrated, and first multi-national transport infrastructure developer in the roads and highways sector, with a strong presence in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) domain, and takes great satisfaction in being a part of India’s development.

On Thursday (June 6), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and its partner IRB Infrastructure Trust revealed a 30% year-on-year toll revenue growth in May 2024. IRB Infrastructure Developers reported toll collections of ₹536 Crore in May 2024, a considerable increase from ₹411 Crore in May 2023.

At around 11.18 AM, IRB Infrastructure was trading 0.69% higher at ₹68.48, against the previous close of ₹68.01 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹69.77, and ₹68.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com