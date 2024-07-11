|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jul 2023
|5 Jul 2023
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 27, 2023 Voting Results of the 4th Annual Meeting of the Unitholders of IRB Infrastructure Trust (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023)
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
