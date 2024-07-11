|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Jul 2023
|1 Aug 2023
|IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting of the Investment Manager. IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary Meeting to be held on August 01, 2023 IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Execution of Definitive Agreements in relation to the implementation of Hyderabad OuterRing Road TOT Project through IRB Infrastructure Trust (the Trust ). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2023) IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 01, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2023) IRB INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Execution of Definitive Agreements in relation to the implementation of SamakhiyaliSantalpur BOT Project through IRB Infrastructure Trust (the Trust ). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/10/2023)
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
