Premier Energies Ltd Key Ratios

1,186.2
(3.97%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:24:57 AM

No Record Found

Premier Energies : related Articles

Premier Energies Bags ₹1,460 Crore Solar Orders

19 Jan 2025|10:36 PM

The company’s board approved the establishment of a 1 GW solar photovoltaic TOPCon Module manufacturing plant in EMC Maheeshwaram, Telangana last month.

Premier Energies Secures ₹1,087 Crore Solar Orders

26 Nov 2024|11:59 AM

These orders are bagged by two major independent power producers (IPPs) and the third one is an additional customer. Of these, ₹964 crore is for solar modules and ₹123 crore for solar cells.

Premier Energies’ arm bags solar module supply order

9 Oct 2024|04:00 PM

Premier Energies will provide 173.35 MWp of sophisticated n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules for BrightNight's ambitious project.

Premier Energies bags ₹215 Crore for solar water project

10 Sep 2024|01:33 PM

This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

