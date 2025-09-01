Premier Energies zooms ~3% as lock-in worth ₹18,000 Crore ends

Premier Energies witnessed as much as 3% gain in its share price on Monday to an intraday high of ₹1,023 in morning session. This came after the one-year lock-in on stock worth more than ₹18,000 Crore has come to an end.

At around 12.36 PM, Premier Energies was trading 2.35% higher at ₹1,017.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹994.10 on NSE.

The expiry of the lock-in does not mean an immediate selloff for above stated shares. This only implies that these shares will only be exchanged if the holders decide to sell them.

The solar power solutions provider was listed on the markets on September 3, 2024 with one of the most ravishing entries of 2023. The counter opened at more than double its issue price of ₹450. The stock quickly touched an all-time high of ₹1,388, before shedding some gains.

As of June 2025, promoters held 64.25% stake in Premier Energies, stated the company in its filing. Over the last year, institutional interest has witnessed spikes. Mutual funds increased their stake to 8.34% as compared to 4.22% earlier.

The company is looking forward to winning robust orders in the September quarter and estimates a steady profitability. In the quarter ended June 2025, Premier Energies’ operating margin increased sharply to 30.20% as compared to 21.60% in the previous corresponding period.

