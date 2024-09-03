iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Energies Ltd Annually Results

1,207.35
(-3.85%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,143.79

1,428.53

742.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,143.79

1,428.53

742.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

28.84

35.9

25.34

Total Income

3,172.63

1,464.43

768.21

Total Expenditure

2,665.99

1,350.33

713.3

PBIDT

506.64

114.1

54.91

Interest

121.18

68.63

43

PBDT

385.47

45.47

11.91

Depreciation

96.09

53.23

27.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

52.86

4

9.5

Deferred Tax

5.15

1.58

-10.79

Reported Profit After Tax

231.36

-13.34

-14.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.53

-0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

231.36

-12.81

-14.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

231.36

-12.81

-14.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.78

-0.48

-0.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

26.35

26.35

26.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.11

7.98

7.39

PBDTM(%)

12.26

3.18

1.6

PATM(%)

7.35

-0.93

-1.93

Premier Energies: Related NEWS

Premier Energies Secures ₹1,087 Crore Solar Orders

Premier Energies Secures ₹1,087 Crore Solar Orders

26 Nov 2024|11:59 AM

These orders are bagged by two major independent power producers (IPPs) and the third one is an additional customer. Of these, ₹964 crore is for solar modules and ₹123 crore for solar cells.

Read More
Premier Energies’ arm bags solar module supply order

Premier Energies’ arm bags solar module supply order

9 Oct 2024|04:00 PM

Premier Energies will provide 173.35 MWp of sophisticated n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules for BrightNight's ambitious project.

Read More
Premier Energies bags ₹215 Crore for solar water project

Premier Energies bags ₹215 Crore for solar water project

10 Sep 2024|01:33 PM

This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More

