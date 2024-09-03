Premier Energies Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,143.79
1,428.53
742.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,143.79
1,428.53
742.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
28.84
35.9
25.34
Total Income
3,172.63
1,464.43
768.21
Total Expenditure
2,665.99
1,350.33
713.3
PBIDT
506.64
114.1
54.91
Interest
121.18
68.63
43
PBDT
385.47
45.47
11.91
Depreciation
96.09
53.23
27.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
52.86
4
9.5
Deferred Tax
5.15
1.58
-10.79
Reported Profit After Tax
231.36
-13.34
-14.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.53
-0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
231.36
-12.81
-14.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
231.36
-12.81
-14.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.78
-0.48
-0.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
26.35
26.35
26.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.11
7.98
7.39
PBDTM(%)
12.26
3.18
1.6
PATM(%)
7.35
-0.93
-1.93
