Premier Energies Unveils 620W Topcon Solar Modules with G12R N-Type Technology

Premier Energies Ltd has started commercial operations at its 1.2 GW N-Type G12R solar cell line and, alongside it, unveiled 620-watt Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) compliant Topcon modules. With this, the Hyderabad-based company has become one of the first in India to introduce the new G12R N-Type technology.

The 620W modules are powered by Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (Topcon) architecture, which offers higher power density, better performance in high temperatures and stronger efficiency under low-light conditions.

Premier Energies said the rectangular G12R format is designed to optimise system design. It enables higher string power and helps cut balance-of-system (BOS) costs, which makes it especially suitable for large solar parks, commercial buildings and industrial rooftops.

“This launch marks an important step in India’s shift towards high-efficiency solar,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Energies. “By bringing 620W DCR modules to the market, we are providing a future-ready option that allows investors and consumers to get more value out of every ray of sunlight.”

The company noted that the new modules can maximise energy yield in both space-constrained rooftops and large ground-mounted projects. Built on advanced Topcon cell architecture, they deliver higher conversion efficiency compared with conventional PERC modules.

Premier Energies added that the design also improves durability, with the modules capable of withstanding India’s heat, humidity, dust and strong winds. The company said the 620W range is meant to address changing customer needs while delivering higher returns and reducing carbon footprint.

