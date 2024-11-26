Premier Energies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
185.24
185.24
24.95
24.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
269.58
254.04
209.81
165.41
Net Worth
454.82
439.28
234.76
190.29
Minority Interest
Debt
47.41
33.15
71.73
58.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.38
7.63
7.78
8.41
Total Liabilities
510.61
480.06
314.27
257.59
Fixed Assets
88.25
96.78
97.35
100.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
307.12
227.64
95.11
52.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.88
0.64
Networking Capital
71.83
43.02
60.36
57.06
Inventories
112.39
108.04
108.32
109.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
129.08
130.83
165.76
137.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
98.63
102.41
112.15
71.59
Sundry Creditors
-210.72
-202
-160.52
-134.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-57.55
-96.26
-165.34
-127.13
Cash
43.4
112.6
60.56
47.42
Total Assets
510.6
480.04
314.27
257.58
These orders are bagged by two major independent power producers (IPPs) and the third one is an additional customer. Of these, ₹964 crore is for solar modules and ₹123 crore for solar cells.Read More
Premier Energies will provide 173.35 MWp of sophisticated n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules for BrightNight's ambitious project.Read More
This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
