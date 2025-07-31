Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Premier Explosives Ltd. shares slipped over 2% on Thursday, July 31, despite the company securing a fresh export contract for rocket motors worth ₹22.36 crore. The order, placed by an international customer, is scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2026, as per the exchange filing.

This is the second major export win for the company in July. Earlier this month, it had received a much larger contract valued at ₹105 crore for the supply of defence-grade explosives to overseas clients.

In the March quarter of FY25, Premier Explosives posted a 15% decline in revenue, which stood at ₹74 crore. Its EBITDA also saw a steep 37% fall compared to the same period last year, pointing to operational pressures. The company ended the fiscal with an order backlog of ₹750 crore, offering some comfort in terms of revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Based in Secunderabad, Premier Explosives operates in industrial and defence explosives, with a growing presence in the aerospace segment. It is involved in the manufacture of detonators, solid propellants, and explosives used across mining, infrastructure, defence, and space projects.

Around 81% of its revenue comes from the defence and space verticals, reflecting its increasing integration with strategic national programmes. The firm also handles operation and maintenance for ISRO’s Sriharikota propellant plant and DRDO’s solid fuel complex in Jagdalpur, underlining its niche in India’s defence ecosystem.

