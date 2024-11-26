Premier Energies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 08 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting - Q2 Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)