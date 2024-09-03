Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹126.59
Prev. Close₹126.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,838.11
Day's High₹128.2
Day's Low₹126
52 Week's High₹188.5
52 Week's Low₹124.89
Book Value₹22.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,05,001.27
P/E56.8
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0
Bajaj Housing Finance became one of the most successful listings in 2024, debuting with over 100% premium at ₹70 and ending the listing day with 135% gains.Read More
The ₹6560 crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance was subscribed 63.61 times.Read More
On Day 3 as of 14:38 p.m., the non-institutional investors' (NII) quota of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was subscribed for 36.87 times.Read More
50% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for high-net-worth individuals.Read More
The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 6.18 times on the second day of subscription today, according to BSE data.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,712.16
6,712.16
4,883.33
4,883.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,521.34
3,791.03
1,858.03
1,148.89
Net Worth
12,233.5
10,503.19
6,741.36
6,032.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Bajaj
Vice Chairman
Rajeev Jain
Independent Director
Anami N Roy
Independent Director
Arindam Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Jasmine Arish Chaney
Managing Director
Atul Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atul Patni.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Bajaj Financial Solutions Limited at Pune, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune and was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 24, 2008 by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2014 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Pune. It got registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) as a non deposit taking Housing Finance Company vide certificate no 09.0127.15 on 24 September 2015. The Company started lending operations with a focus on salaried home loans in FY 2018. In 2021, it began offering repo rate-linked home loans; began intermediary sourcing for retail products. The Company has a diversified lending model and focuses on five broad categories viz: home loans, loan against property, lease rental discounting, developer financing, and unsecured loans. Since September, 2022, it has been classified as NBFC- UL (upper layer) by RBI as part of its Scale Based Regulation. In 2024, the Company expanded its operations to focus on self-employed home loans.The Company is planning to raise capital from public aggregating upto Rs 7000 Crores comprising Rs 4000 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and Rs 3000 Crores Equity Shares through Offer for Sale through Publ
The Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹105001.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is 56.8 and 5.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹124.89 and ₹188.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.59%, 3 Month at -16.28% and 1 Month at -7.66%.
