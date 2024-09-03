Summary

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Bajaj Financial Solutions Limited at Pune, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune and was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 24, 2008 by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2014 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Pune. It got registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) as a non deposit taking Housing Finance Company vide certificate no 09.0127.15 on 24 September 2015. The Company started lending operations with a focus on salaried home loans in FY 2018. In 2021, it began offering repo rate-linked home loans; began intermediary sourcing for retail products. The Company has a diversified lending model and focuses on five broad categories viz: home loans, loan against property, lease rental discounting, developer financing, and unsecured loans. Since September, 2022, it has been classified as NBFC- UL (upper layer) by RBI as part of its Scale Based Regulation. In 2024, the Company expanded its operations to focus on self-employed home loans.The Company is planning to raise capital from public aggregating upto Rs 7000 Crores comprising Rs 4000 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and Rs 3000 Crores Equity Shares through Offer for Sale through Publ

