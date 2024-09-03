iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

126.08
(-0.24%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open126.59
  • Day's High128.2
  • 52 Wk High188.5
  • Prev. Close126.38
  • Day's Low126
  • 52 Wk Low 124.89
  • Turnover (lac)12,838.11
  • P/E56.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.61
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,05,001.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

126.59

Prev. Close

126.38

Turnover(Lac.)

12,838.11

Day's High

128.2

Day's Low

126

52 Week's High

188.5

52 Week's Low

124.89

Book Value

22.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,05,001.27

P/E

56.8

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Housing Finance AUM Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore in Q2

Bajaj Housing Finance AUM Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore in Q2

4 Oct 2024|12:46 PM

Bajaj Housing Finance became one of the most successful listings in 2024, debuting with over 100% premium at ₹70 and ending the listing day with 135% gains.

Bajaj Housing Finance lists at 114% premium

Bajaj Housing Finance lists at 114% premium

16 Sep 2024|09:51 AM

The ₹6560 crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance was subscribed 63.61 times.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 41.77 times so far

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 41.77 times so far

11 Sep 2024|02:41 PM

On Day 3 as of 14:38 p.m., the non-institutional investors' (NII) quota of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was subscribed for 36.87 times.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Closes Today

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Closes Today

11 Sep 2024|11:58 AM

50% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for high-net-worth individuals.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed by 6.23 Times on Day 2

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed by 6.23 Times on Day 2

10 Sep 2024|04:05 PM

The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 6.18 times on the second day of subscription today, according to BSE data.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:25 AM

06 Jan, 2025|09:25 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.74%

Non-Promoter- 4.87%

Institutions: 4.86%

Non-Institutions: 6.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,712.16

6,712.16

4,883.33

4,883.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,521.34

3,791.03

1,858.03

1,148.89

Net Worth

12,233.5

10,503.19

6,741.36

6,032.22

Minority Interest

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Bajaj

Vice Chairman

Rajeev Jain

Independent Director

Anami N Roy

Independent Director

Arindam Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Jasmine Arish Chaney

Managing Director

Atul Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atul Patni.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Bajaj Financial Solutions Limited at Pune, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune and was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 24, 2008 by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2014 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Pune. It got registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) as a non deposit taking Housing Finance Company vide certificate no 09.0127.15 on 24 September 2015. The Company started lending operations with a focus on salaried home loans in FY 2018. In 2021, it began offering repo rate-linked home loans; began intermediary sourcing for retail products. The Company has a diversified lending model and focuses on five broad categories viz: home loans, loan against property, lease rental discounting, developer financing, and unsecured loans. Since September, 2022, it has been classified as NBFC- UL (upper layer) by RBI as part of its Scale Based Regulation. In 2024, the Company expanded its operations to focus on self-employed home loans.The Company is planning to raise capital from public aggregating upto Rs 7000 Crores comprising Rs 4000 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and Rs 3000 Crores Equity Shares through Offer for Sale through Publ
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹105001.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is 56.8 and 5.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹124.89 and ₹188.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd?

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.59%, 3 Month at -16.28% and 1 Month at -7.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.75 %
Institutions - 3.61 %
Public - 7.64 %

