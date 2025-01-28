iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2025

28 Jan 2025 , 07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Coal India: The state-owned miner announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company posted a net profit of ₹8,491.20 Crore. The revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹35,779.80 Crore, registering 1% decline from ₹36,154 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Tata Steel: The company announced a net profit of ₹295.50 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, registering a decline of 43.40% against ₹522 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company’s revenue from operations declined 3% y-o-y to ₹53,648.30 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹52,550 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The NBFC registered a growth of 25.4% y-o-y to ₹548 Crore against ₹437 Crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023. The company’s Net Interest Income recorded solid growth of 25.10%, which soared to ₹933 Crore against ₹745.80 Crore.

Indraprastha Gas: The company posted a net profit of ₹285.8 Crore. However, net profit fell 33.7% sequentially from ₹431 Crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations was ₹3,759.1 Crore, matching the poll forecast of ₹3,760 Crore. This is a 1.7% increase from ₹3,697 Crore in the previous quarter. 

Tata Power: The company announced that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has won an order worth ₹455 Crore from MSPGCL. This milestone contract reaffirms TP Solar’s position as a dependable supplier of high-quality solar modules in India. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks for today
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.