Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Coal India: The state-owned miner announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company posted a net profit of ₹8,491.20 Crore. The revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹35,779.80 Crore, registering 1% decline from ₹36,154 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Tata Steel: The company announced a net profit of ₹295.50 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, registering a decline of 43.40% against ₹522 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company’s revenue from operations declined 3% y-o-y to ₹53,648.30 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹52,550 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The NBFC registered a growth of 25.4% y-o-y to ₹548 Crore against ₹437 Crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023. The company’s Net Interest Income recorded solid growth of 25.10%, which soared to ₹933 Crore against ₹745.80 Crore.

Indraprastha Gas: The company posted a net profit of ₹285.8 Crore. However, net profit fell 33.7% sequentially from ₹431 Crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations was ₹3,759.1 Crore, matching the poll forecast of ₹3,760 Crore. This is a 1.7% increase from ₹3,697 Crore in the previous quarter.

Tata Power: The company announced that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has won an order worth ₹455 Crore from MSPGCL. This milestone contract reaffirms TP Solar’s position as a dependable supplier of high-quality solar modules in India.

