Indraprastha Gas Ltd Share Price

424.15
(-3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open440.95
  • Day's High442.5
  • 52 Wk High570.35
  • Prev. Close441.35
  • Day's Low419.05
  • 52 Wk Low 306.1
  • Turnover (lac)13,293.03
  • P/E19.22
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value134.06
  • EPS22.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29,690.53
  • Div. Yield2.04
Indraprastha Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

440.95

Prev. Close

441.35

Turnover(Lac.)

13,293.03

Day's High

442.5

Day's Low

419.05

52 Week's High

570.35

52 Week's Low

306.1

Book Value

134.06

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29,690.53

P/E

19.22

EPS

22.96

Divi. Yield

2.04

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Indraprastha Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

26 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.

IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

18 Nov 2024|10:59 AM

The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indraprastha Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.00%

Non-Promoter- 47.48%

Institutions: 47.47%

Non-Institutions: 7.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indraprastha Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

140

140

140

140

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,411.74

6,946.56

6,796.15

5,731.85

Net Worth

8,551.74

7,086.56

6,936.15

5,871.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,940.8

6,485.27

4,592.14

3,814.78

yoy growth (%)

-23.81

41.22

20.37

3.49

Raw materials

-2,229.54

-3,679.36

-2,491.41

-2,083.72

As % of sales

45.12

56.73

54.25

54.62

Employee costs

-134.39

-151.7

-106.05

-91.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,331.49

1,415.65

1,032.49

860.69

Depreciation

-290.39

-252.25

-181.29

-167.07

Tax paid

-325.84

-279.11

-361.72

-289.62

Working capital

-1,513.4

1,005.45

-236.87

-172.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.81

41.22

20.37

3.49

Op profit growth

-2.41

36.49

15.52

24.39

EBIT growth

-5.68

37.67

19.98

32.93

Net profit growth

-11.51

69.43

17.45

36.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,456.53

15,589.8

8,484.73

5,438.68

7,165.49

Excise Duty

1,456.51

1,457.17

774.77

497.88

680.22

Net Sales

14,000.02

14,132.63

7,709.96

4,940.8

6,485.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

601.97

470.86

402.36

240.64

297.23

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shri R. K. Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shyam Agrawal

Managing Director

Shri Kamal Kishore Chatiwal

Director (Commercial)

Shri Mohit Bhatia

Non Executive Director

Pankaj Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajni Abbi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Simrit Kaur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Namita Pradhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manish Sitaram Dabhade

Additional Director

Prashant Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Summary

Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a City Gas Distribution Company (CGD) was incorporated on December 23, 1998. The Company is a Joint Venture between GAIL (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Presently, the Company is in the business of City Gas Distribution presently operating in the NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Shamli, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal, Kaithal, Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand, , Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba.In the year 1999, the Company took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Ltd. This project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors.In June 9, 2000 the company signed an asset transfer agreement with GAIL in which the business of distribution of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and compressed natural gas along with the land and buildings, licenses, permits, authorizations, customer lists contacts were transferred from GAIL to the company.During the year 2003-04, the company laid and commissioned 20 kms of 4 Dia steel pipeline to make 16 CNG stations on-line. During the year 2005-06, the company entered into an agreement with BPCL for supply of R-LNG on a long-term basis. The company commenced their supply of R-LNG to Britannia Industries, Haldirams, and Pearl Drinks etc.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into an agreemen
Company FAQs

What is the Indraprastha Gas Ltd share price today?

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹424.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is ₹29690.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is 19.22 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indraprastha Gas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indraprastha Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is ₹306.1 and ₹570.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indraprastha Gas Ltd?

Indraprastha Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.14%, 3 Years at -2.41%, 1 Year at 4.54%, 6 Month at -14.71%, 3 Month at -20.38% and 1 Month at 22.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indraprastha Gas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.00 %
Institutions - 47.48 %
Public - 7.52 %

