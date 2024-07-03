Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGas Distribution
Open₹440.95
Prev. Close₹441.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,293.03
Day's High₹442.5
Day's Low₹419.05
52 Week's High₹570.35
52 Week's Low₹306.1
Book Value₹134.06
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29,690.53
P/E19.22
EPS22.96
Divi. Yield2.04
According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.
The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
140
140
140
140
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,411.74
6,946.56
6,796.15
5,731.85
Net Worth
8,551.74
7,086.56
6,936.15
5,871.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,940.8
6,485.27
4,592.14
3,814.78
yoy growth (%)
-23.81
41.22
20.37
3.49
Raw materials
-2,229.54
-3,679.36
-2,491.41
-2,083.72
As % of sales
45.12
56.73
54.25
54.62
Employee costs
-134.39
-151.7
-106.05
-91.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,331.49
1,415.65
1,032.49
860.69
Depreciation
-290.39
-252.25
-181.29
-167.07
Tax paid
-325.84
-279.11
-361.72
-289.62
Working capital
-1,513.4
1,005.45
-236.87
-172.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.81
41.22
20.37
3.49
Op profit growth
-2.41
36.49
15.52
24.39
EBIT growth
-5.68
37.67
19.98
32.93
Net profit growth
-11.51
69.43
17.45
36.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,456.53
15,589.8
8,484.73
5,438.68
7,165.49
Excise Duty
1,456.51
1,457.17
774.77
497.88
680.22
Net Sales
14,000.02
14,132.63
7,709.96
4,940.8
6,485.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
601.97
470.86
402.36
240.64
297.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shri R. K. Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shyam Agrawal
Managing Director
Shri Kamal Kishore Chatiwal
Director (Commercial)
Shri Mohit Bhatia
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajni Abbi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Simrit Kaur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Namita Pradhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manish Sitaram Dabhade
Additional Director
Prashant Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Summary
Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a City Gas Distribution Company (CGD) was incorporated on December 23, 1998. The Company is a Joint Venture between GAIL (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Presently, the Company is in the business of City Gas Distribution presently operating in the NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Shamli, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal, Kaithal, Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand, , Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba.In the year 1999, the Company took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Ltd. This project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors.In June 9, 2000 the company signed an asset transfer agreement with GAIL in which the business of distribution of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and compressed natural gas along with the land and buildings, licenses, permits, authorizations, customer lists contacts were transferred from GAIL to the company.During the year 2003-04, the company laid and commissioned 20 kms of 4 Dia steel pipeline to make 16 CNG stations on-line. During the year 2005-06, the company entered into an agreement with BPCL for supply of R-LNG on a long-term basis. The company commenced their supply of R-LNG to Britannia Industries, Haldirams, and Pearl Drinks etc.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into an agreemen
The Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹424.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is ₹29690.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is 19.22 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indraprastha Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indraprastha Gas Ltd is ₹306.1 and ₹570.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indraprastha Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.14%, 3 Years at -2.41%, 1 Year at 4.54%, 6 Month at -14.71%, 3 Month at -20.38% and 1 Month at 22.17%.
