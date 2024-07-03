Summary

Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a City Gas Distribution Company (CGD) was incorporated on December 23, 1998. The Company is a Joint Venture between GAIL (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Presently, the Company is in the business of City Gas Distribution presently operating in the NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Shamli, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal, Kaithal, Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand, , Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba.In the year 1999, the Company took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Ltd. This project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors.In June 9, 2000 the company signed an asset transfer agreement with GAIL in which the business of distribution of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and compressed natural gas along with the land and buildings, licenses, permits, authorizations, customer lists contacts were transferred from GAIL to the company.During the year 2003-04, the company laid and commissioned 20 kms of 4 Dia steel pipeline to make 16 CNG stations on-line. During the year 2005-06, the company entered into an agreement with BPCL for supply of R-LNG on a long-term basis. The company commenced their supply of R-LNG to Britannia Industries, Haldirams, and Pearl Drinks etc.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into an agreemen

Read More