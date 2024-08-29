Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|420
|₹0.050%
|26,1250%
|1,3750%
|₹108.90%
|430
|-
|-
|1,3750%
|₹104.753.71%
|440
|₹0.050%
|28,8750%
|00%
|₹980%
|450
|₹0.05-66.66%
|94,8750%
|00%
|₹870%
|460
|₹0.050%
|2,7500%
|-
|-
|465
|₹0.20%
|8,2500%
|2,7500%
|₹57.450%
|470
|₹0.050%
|1,23,7500%
|-
|-
|475
|₹0.10%
|41,2500%
|5,500-20%
|₹6034.07%
|480
|₹0.05-50%
|1,67,750-3.93%
|6,8750%
|₹65.60%
|485
|₹0.050%
|16,5000%
|24,7500%
|₹35.750%
|490
|₹0.05-50%
|1,29,250-27.13%
|1,3750%
|₹49.050%
|495
|₹0.05-66.66%
|39,8750%
|38,500-22.22%
|₹38.75-1.64%
|500
|₹0.05-66.66%
|4,22,125-1.60%
|5,5000%
|₹19.850%
|505
|₹0.05-50%
|45,375-10.81%
|12,375-10%
|₹28.9-0.51%
|510
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,32,000-15.78%
|11,0000%
|₹17.250%
|515
|₹0.05-66.66%
|89,375-31.57%
|1,10,0002.56%
|₹2213.11%
|520
|₹0.05-80%
|2,15,875-8.72%
|1,40,2500%
|₹13.9-6.08%
|525
|₹0.05-88.88%
|2,07,6252.72%
|2,09,000-17.39%
|₹17.480.31%
|530
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,78,750-13.90%
|90,750-33.33%
|₹9.2572.89%
|535
|₹0.4-66.66%
|1,30,625-13.63%
|2,10,375-56.53%
|₹7197.87%
|540
|₹1.6-45.76%
|2,58,500-14.54%
|2,64,000-35.13%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|545
|₹5.1-23.3%
|1,38,875-16.52%
|20,41,875-9.34%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|550
|₹11-1.34%
|9,07,500-2.65%
|2,44,750-26.14%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|555
|₹12.1-30.45%
|1,74,625-0.78%
|5,56,875-10%
|₹0.050%
|560
|₹21-7.07%
|1,15,500-1.17%
|1,70,500-5.34%
|₹0.05-50%
|565
|₹26.90%
|30,2500%
|3,31,375-4.74%
|₹0.05-50%
|570
|₹32.550%
|41,2500%
|2,29,625-1.18%
|₹0.05-50%
|575
|₹25.70%
|23,3750%
|4,19,375-4.38%
|₹0.050%
|580
|₹42.60%
|31,6250%
|90,750-2.94%
|₹0.050%
|585
|₹33.150%
|9,6250%
|1,01,750-14.94%
|₹0.05-50%
|590
|₹40.90%
|17,8750%
|74,2500%
|₹0.05-50%
|595
|₹42.650%
|5,5000%
|3,87,7500%
|₹0.05-50%
|600
|₹70.50%
|1,3750%
|9,6250%
|₹0.20%
|605
|-
|-
|1,05,8750%
|₹0.050%
|610
|₹61.80%
|12,3750%
|3,89,1250%
|₹0.050%
|620
|₹750%
|4,1250%
