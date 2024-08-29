iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Option Chain

413
(-1.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--420₹0.050%26,1250%
1,3750%₹108.90%430--
1,3750%₹104.753.71%440₹0.050%28,8750%
00%₹980%450₹0.05-66.66%94,8750%
00%₹870%460₹0.050%2,7500%
--465₹0.20%8,2500%
2,7500%₹57.450%470₹0.050%1,23,7500%
--475₹0.10%41,2500%
5,500-20%₹6034.07%480₹0.05-50%1,67,750-3.93%
6,8750%₹65.60%485₹0.050%16,5000%
24,7500%₹35.750%490₹0.05-50%1,29,250-27.13%
1,3750%₹49.050%495₹0.05-66.66%39,8750%
38,500-22.22%₹38.75-1.64%500₹0.05-66.66%4,22,125-1.60%
5,5000%₹19.850%505₹0.05-50%45,375-10.81%
12,375-10%₹28.9-0.51%510₹0.05-66.66%1,32,000-15.78%
11,0000%₹17.250%515₹0.05-66.66%89,375-31.57%
1,10,0002.56%₹2213.11%520₹0.05-80%2,15,875-8.72%
1,40,2500%₹13.9-6.08%525₹0.05-88.88%2,07,6252.72%
2,09,000-17.39%₹17.480.31%530₹0.05-91.66%1,78,750-13.90%
90,750-33.33%₹9.2572.89%535₹0.4-66.66%1,30,625-13.63%
2,10,375-56.53%₹7197.87%540₹1.6-45.76%2,58,500-14.54%
2,64,000-35.13%₹0.05-92.85%545₹5.1-23.3%1,38,875-16.52%
20,41,875-9.34%₹0.05-83.33%550₹11-1.34%9,07,500-2.65%
2,44,750-26.14%₹0.05-66.66%555₹12.1-30.45%1,74,625-0.78%
5,56,875-10%₹0.050%560₹21-7.07%1,15,500-1.17%
1,70,500-5.34%₹0.05-50%565₹26.90%30,2500%
3,31,375-4.74%₹0.05-50%570₹32.550%41,2500%
2,29,625-1.18%₹0.05-50%575₹25.70%23,3750%
4,19,375-4.38%₹0.050%580₹42.60%31,6250%
90,750-2.94%₹0.050%585₹33.150%9,6250%
1,01,750-14.94%₹0.05-50%590₹40.90%17,8750%
74,2500%₹0.05-50%595₹42.650%5,5000%
3,87,7500%₹0.05-50%600₹70.50%1,3750%
9,6250%₹0.20%605--
1,05,8750%₹0.050%610₹61.80%12,3750%
3,89,1250%₹0.050%620₹750%4,1250%

Indraprastha Gas: Related NEWS

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.

Read More
IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|10:59 AM

The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.