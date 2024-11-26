Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.81
41.22
20.37
3.49
Op profit growth
-2.41
36.36
15.63
24.39
EBIT growth
-7.31
28.51
21.26
29.87
Net profit growth
-6.12
73.05
19.02
32.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.01
23.43
24.26
25.26
EBIT margin
26.46
21.75
23.9
23.72
Net profit margin
23.73
19.25
15.71
15.89
RoCE
20.91
29.13
30.69
30.19
RoNW
5.01
6.93
5.41
5.43
RoA
4.68
6.44
5.04
5.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.75
17.84
10.31
43.31
Dividend per share
3.6
2.8
2
8.5
Cash EPS
12.6
14.23
7.72
31.37
Book value per share
90.49
76.54
52.09
215.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.49
21.79
27.04
4.67
P/CEPS
40.53
27.3
36.11
6.45
P/B
5.64
5.08
5.35
0.94
EV/EBIDTA
21.74
15.11
14.82
12.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
19.39
19.62
Tax payout
-19.23
-21.92
-34.14
-32.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.92
11.15
16.99
21.64
Inventory days
3.84
3.11
4.47
5.6
Creditor days
-84.84
-44.1
-51.42
-40.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-115.29
-173.71
-649.48
-748.04
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.38
-0.15
-0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-0.68
-1.37
-0.5
-0.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.12
-56.73
-54.25
-54.62
Employee costs
-2.72
-2.33
-2.3
-2.4
Other costs
-22.13
-17.49
-19.16
-17.71
According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.Read More
The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.