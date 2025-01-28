iifl-logo-icon 1
IGL Q3 Profit Drops 34% QoQ, Revenue Up 2%

28 Jan 2025 , 12:29 PM

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), one of India’s largest city gas operators, announced its Q3 FY25 results post-market hours on Monday. The company reported a net profit of ₹285.8 crore. However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined by 33.7% from ₹431 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,759.1 crore. This represents a 1.7% growth compared to ₹3,697 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹363.7 crore but reflecting a 32.1% decline from ₹536 crore in the previous quarter.

The EBITDA margin contracted to 9.7%, down from 14.5% in Q2 FY25. Despite the sequential decline in profits and margins, the company’s revenue growth reflects steady performance in a competitive market environment.

In the National Stock Exchange, on January 28, 2025, shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is currently trading at ₹379.40 which is a 0.50% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained witnessed a 9% dip in the last one year and 30% dip in the last six months.

