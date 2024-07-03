Indraprastha Gas Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,088.4
3,891.47
3,964.42
3,920.41
3,822.53
Excise Duty
390.8
370.87
367.63
370
364.02
Net Sales
3,697.6
3,520.6
3,596.79
3,550.41
3,458.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
173.54
153.13
161.41
146.31
151.83
Total Income
3,871.14
3,673.73
3,758.2
3,696.72
3,610.34
Total Expenditure
3,162.72
2,940.29
3,075.62
2,994.07
2,801.57
PBIDT
708.42
733.44
682.58
702.65
808.77
Interest
2.32
2.22
2.57
1.77
2.46
PBDT
706.1
731.22
680.01
700.88
806.31
Depreciation
118.52
114.43
110.89
101.91
102.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
108.61
121.18
122.69
104.86
138.01
Deferred Tax
24.8
15.39
13.14
18.66
13.4
Reported Profit After Tax
454.17
480.22
433.29
475.45
552.67
Minority Interest After NP
-0.71
-0.98
-0.5
-1.17
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
454.88
481.2
433.79
476.62
552.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
454.88
481.2
433.79
476.62
552.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.5
6.87
6.2
6.79
7.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
275
0
0
200
0
Equity
140
140
140
140
140
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.15
20.83
18.97
19.79
23.38
PBDTM(%)
19.09
20.76
18.9
19.74
23.31
PATM(%)
12.28
13.64
12.04
13.39
15.98
According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.Read More
The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.