Indraprastha Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
140
140
140
140
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,411.74
6,946.56
6,796.15
5,731.85
Net Worth
8,551.74
7,086.56
6,936.15
5,871.85
Minority Interest
Debt
81.17
82.77
107.64
113.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
497.4
417.32
347.58
286.56
Total Liabilities
9,130.31
7,586.65
7,391.37
6,271.45
Fixed Assets
7,995.35
7,167.28
6,380.34
5,167.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,157.61
677.25
1,975.8
1,825.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
127.86
100.54
73.91
44.37
Networking Capital
-2,299.77
-2,490.57
-2,400.32
-1,898.84
Inventories
56.9
53.84
49.91
49.49
Inventory Days
3.65
Sundry Debtors
1,018.52
903.35
520.56
260.71
Debtor Days
19.25
Other Current Assets
747.6
849.4
168.46
155.22
Sundry Creditors
-1,762.37
-1,604.13
-1,451.54
-970.27
Creditor Days
71.67
Other Current Liabilities
-2,360.42
-2,693.03
-1,687.71
-1,393.99
Cash
2,149.26
2,132.15
1,361.64
1,132.29
Total Assets
9,130.31
7,586.65
7,391.37
6,271.45
