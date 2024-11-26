Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,940.8
6,485.27
4,592.14
3,814.78
yoy growth (%)
-23.81
41.22
20.37
3.49
Raw materials
-2,229.54
-3,679.36
-2,491.41
-2,083.72
As % of sales
45.12
56.73
54.25
54.62
Employee costs
-134.39
-151.7
-106.05
-91.71
As % of sales
2.72
2.33
2.3
2.4
Other costs
-1,093.88
-1,134.57
-881.34
-675.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.13
17.49
19.19
17.71
Operating profit
1,482.99
1,519.64
1,113.34
963.75
OPM
30.01
23.43
24.24
25.26
Depreciation
-290.39
-252.25
-181.29
-167.07
Interest expense
-11.34
-8.12
-1.69
-1.21
Other income
150.23
156.38
102.13
65.22
Profit before tax
1,331.49
1,415.65
1,032.49
860.69
Taxes
-325.84
-279.11
-361.72
-289.62
Tax rate
-24.47
-19.71
-35.03
-33.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,005.65
1,136.54
670.77
571.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,005.65
1,136.54
670.77
571.07
yoy growth (%)
-11.51
69.43
17.45
36.27
NPM
20.35
17.52
14.6
14.96
