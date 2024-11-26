iifl-logo-icon 1
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

430.5
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,940.8

6,485.27

4,592.14

3,814.78

yoy growth (%)

-23.81

41.22

20.37

3.49

Raw materials

-2,229.54

-3,679.36

-2,491.41

-2,083.72

As % of sales

45.12

56.73

54.25

54.62

Employee costs

-134.39

-151.7

-106.05

-91.71

As % of sales

2.72

2.33

2.3

2.4

Other costs

-1,093.88

-1,134.57

-881.34

-675.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.13

17.49

19.19

17.71

Operating profit

1,482.99

1,519.64

1,113.34

963.75

OPM

30.01

23.43

24.24

25.26

Depreciation

-290.39

-252.25

-181.29

-167.07

Interest expense

-11.34

-8.12

-1.69

-1.21

Other income

150.23

156.38

102.13

65.22

Profit before tax

1,331.49

1,415.65

1,032.49

860.69

Taxes

-325.84

-279.11

-361.72

-289.62

Tax rate

-24.47

-19.71

-35.03

-33.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,005.65

1,136.54

670.77

571.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,005.65

1,136.54

670.77

571.07

yoy growth (%)

-11.51

69.43

17.45

36.27

NPM

20.35

17.52

14.6

14.96

Indraprastha Gas : related Articles

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

26 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.

Read More
IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

18 Nov 2024|10:59 AM

The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

