Indraprastha Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,331.49
1,415.65
1,032.49
860.69
Depreciation
-290.39
-252.25
-181.29
-167.07
Tax paid
-325.84
-279.11
-361.72
-289.62
Working capital
-1,513.4
1,005.45
-236.87
-172.22
Other operating items
Operating
-798.14
1,889.74
252.61
231.78
Capital expenditure
983.41
1,525.73
488.96
252.2
Free cash flow
185.27
3,415.47
741.57
483.98
Equity raised
9,648.56
7,158.72
5,628.69
4,640.92
Investing
1,567.7
-889.57
470.65
417.87
Financing
209.23
96.19
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
140
49
Net in cash
11,610.76
9,780.81
6,980.91
5,591.77
