Indraprastha Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

424.15
(-3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Indraprastha Gas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,331.49

1,415.65

1,032.49

860.69

Depreciation

-290.39

-252.25

-181.29

-167.07

Tax paid

-325.84

-279.11

-361.72

-289.62

Working capital

-1,513.4

1,005.45

-236.87

-172.22

Other operating items

Operating

-798.14

1,889.74

252.61

231.78

Capital expenditure

983.41

1,525.73

488.96

252.2

Free cash flow

185.27

3,415.47

741.57

483.98

Equity raised

9,648.56

7,158.72

5,628.69

4,640.92

Investing

1,567.7

-889.57

470.65

417.87

Financing

209.23

96.19

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

140

49

Net in cash

11,610.76

9,780.81

6,980.91

5,591.77

Indraprastha Gas : related Articles

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

26 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.

Read More
IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

18 Nov 2024|10:59 AM

The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

