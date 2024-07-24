Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Larsen & Toubro: The company’s overall net profit increased by 12% to ₹2,786 Crore in the June quarter, driven by greater revenues. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company’s consolidated revenues reached ₹55,120 Crore, representing a 15% increase over the previous year.

Axis Bank: In the June 2024 quarter, a private sector lender reported a 4% increase in net profit to ₹6,035 Crore, mostly driven by higher interest income. The standalone net profit was ₹5,797 Crore for the April-June 2023-24 quarter. In the first quarter, the lender’s interest income was ₹30,060.73 Crore, up from ₹25,556.77 Crore the previous year.

Jindal Steel and Power: Steel manufacturer reported a 20.9% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹1,337.9 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹1,691.8 Crore.

SBI Life Insurance: In the June 2024 quarter, the company’s net profit increased by 36.48% to ₹520 Crore over the previous year. The company’s profit during the April-June quarter of FY 2023-24 was ₹381 Crore. SBI Life reported a new business premium of ₹7,033 Crore during the review period, compared to ₹6,207 Crore in the June 2023 quarter.

RBL Bank: Baring Private Equity Asia, through its company Maple II B.V., is expected to sell its whole investment in the private sector lender in block transactions. The sale will take place at a floor price of ₹226 per share, representing a 5% decrease from the previous closing price.

DCB Bank: In the first quarter of 2024, a private sector lender’s net profit decreased by 3.6% to ₹131.4 Crore compared to the previous year. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹126.9 Crore. Net interest income (NII) increased 5.5% to ₹496.6 Crore from ₹470.7 Crore in the same quarter of FY24.

JK Paper: The company recorded a 54.8% year-on-year fall in net profit of ₹139.7 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹308.7 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed 8.2% to ₹1,713.7 Crore, up from ₹1,584.4 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Indraprastha Gas: In the first quarter of 2024, the country’s largest city gas operator’s net profit decreased by 8% to ₹401 Crore from the previous year. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹438.40 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed by 3% to ₹3,520 Crore, up from ₹3,406.98 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has acquired a Letter of Acceptance from SER HQ-Electrical/South Eastern Railway for a project costing ₹191.53 Crore. The project includes the design, supply, building, testing, and commissioning of a 132 KV traction substation, sectioning posts (SPs), and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in a 2x25KV system on the Rajkhaswan-Nayagarh-Bolani section of the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway.

Dish TV India: The board has approved the company’s plan to raise up to ₹1,000 Crore in one or more tranches through either shares or bonds. The board also approved the establishment of a subsidiary in India to distribute products and services via a powerful digital platform.

