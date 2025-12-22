iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd December 2025

22 Dec 2025 , 12:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Steel: The business said that it has injected ₹1,354.94 Crore into its wholly-owned foreign business, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd. The company has subscribed to its equity shares. It informed that it has acquired as much as 149 Crore shares having a face value of $0.1008 each. The subsidiary will continue to remain so even after completion of this transaction.

RITES Limited: The company said that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana government for modernisation and development of the country’s railway and transport infrastructure. Botswana will utilise RITES’ technical expertise for modernization of railways.

Tata Chemicals: The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Chemicals International Pte Ltd has entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of a 100% stake in Singapore-based Novabay Pte Limited. The company expects to complete the acquisition by March 2026. 

Indian Hotels Company: The company said that its joint venture with GVK-Bhupal n Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts will shift from a shareholding structure to a long-term management arrangement. As part of the strategy, it will offload its entire 25.52% stake in Taj GVK.

Indraprastha Gas: The business said that it has inked a joint venture agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited to develop compressed biogas plants and biofuel projects.

