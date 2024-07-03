Summary

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule A Central Public Sector Enterprise was established under Ministry of Railways, Government of India, in April 26, 1974. The Company is a leading multidisciplinary engineering & consultancy organization providing customized, competitive, diversified, and comprehensive, concept to commissioning services and integrated solutions in the transport and infrastructure sector in India and abroad. The services provided by RITES cover transport and infrastructure sectors such as railways, highways, airports, ports, ropeways, urban transport, inland waterways and renewable energy etc. RITES is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and has so far served clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East region and is presently serving in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mozambique, Mauritius and Botswana.RITES Limited was incorporated by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India (MoR) and has the benefit of being associated with the Indian Railways, which is the fourth longest rail network in the world. Since the inception in 1974, it has evolved from its origins of providing transport infrastructure consultancy and quality assurance services.In India, the clients include various central and state government ministries, departments, instrumentalities as well as local government bodies and public sector undertakings. These include Indian Rai

