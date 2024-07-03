iifl-logo-icon 1
Rites Ltd Share Price

284.15
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

  • Open295.5
  • Day's High295.6
  • 52 Wk High412.98
  • Prev. Close295.2
  • Day's Low279.15
  • 52 Wk Low 252.55
  • Turnover (lac)5,519.86
  • P/E36.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.3
  • EPS8.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,656.36
  • Div. Yield3.05
No Records Found

Rites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

295.5

Prev. Close

295.2

Turnover(Lac.)

5,519.86

Day's High

295.6

Day's Low

279.15

52 Week's High

412.98

52 Week's Low

252.55

Book Value

55.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,656.36

P/E

36.14

EPS

8.17

Divi. Yield

3.05

Rites Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

arrow

Rites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

16 Dec 2024|08:27 AM

The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Rites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.20%

Non-Promoter- 12.37%

Institutions: 12.37%

Non-Institutions: 15.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

240.3

240.3

240.3

240.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,266.57

2,262.74

2,158.96

2,081.63

Net Worth

2,506.87

2,503.04

2,399.26

2,321.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,797.39

2,400.57

1,439.24

1,299.35

yoy growth (%)

-25.12

66.79

10.76

19.64

Raw materials

279.03

-94.77

0

0

As % of sales

15.52

3.94

0

0

Employee costs

-480.85

-516.67

-457.17

-416.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

562.35

822.61

493.49

488.1

Depreciation

-44.81

-40.93

-30.18

-32.11

Tax paid

-138

-226.22

-156.68

-157.17

Working capital

-411.55

268.11

500.63

14.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.12

66.79

10.76

19.64

Op profit growth

-23.62

67.09

15.2

-12.11

EBIT growth

-31.54

67.3

1.1

-5.32

Net profit growth

-28.84

77.07

1.77

-2.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,452.85

2,628.27

2,661.83

1,905.3

2,474.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,452.85

2,628.27

2,661.83

1,905.3

2,474.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

91.59

102.72

84.17

100.79

267.76

View Annually Results

Rites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Sandeep Jain

Independent Director

Likha Togu

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul Mithal

Director (Technical)

Deepak Tripathi

Director (Finance) & CFO

Krishna Gopal Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Mishra

Director (Projects)

Arun Kumar Singh

Nominee (Govt)

Shailendra Singh

Independent Director

Godawari Mishra

Independent Director

Laxman Tammanna Tapashi

Independent Director

Dineshananda Goswami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rites Ltd

Summary

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule A Central Public Sector Enterprise was established under Ministry of Railways, Government of India, in April 26, 1974. The Company is a leading multidisciplinary engineering & consultancy organization providing customized, competitive, diversified, and comprehensive, concept to commissioning services and integrated solutions in the transport and infrastructure sector in India and abroad. The services provided by RITES cover transport and infrastructure sectors such as railways, highways, airports, ports, ropeways, urban transport, inland waterways and renewable energy etc. RITES is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and has so far served clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East region and is presently serving in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mozambique, Mauritius and Botswana.RITES Limited was incorporated by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India (MoR) and has the benefit of being associated with the Indian Railways, which is the fourth longest rail network in the world. Since the inception in 1974, it has evolved from its origins of providing transport infrastructure consultancy and quality assurance services.In India, the clients include various central and state government ministries, departments, instrumentalities as well as local government bodies and public sector undertakings. These include Indian Rai
Company FAQs

What is the Rites Ltd share price today?

The Rites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rites Ltd is ₹13656.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rites Ltd is 36.14 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rites Ltd is ₹252.55 and ₹412.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rites Ltd?

Rites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.79%, 3 Years at 29.55%, 1 Year at 13.79%, 6 Month at -15.46%, 3 Month at -7.99% and 1 Month at 3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.20 %
Institutions - 12.83 %
Public - 14.97 %

