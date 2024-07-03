SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹295.5
Prev. Close₹295.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,519.86
Day's High₹295.6
Day's Low₹279.15
52 Week's High₹412.98
52 Week's Low₹252.55
Book Value₹55.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,656.36
P/E36.14
EPS8.17
Divi. Yield3.05
SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
240.3
240.3
240.3
240.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,266.57
2,262.74
2,158.96
2,081.63
Net Worth
2,506.87
2,503.04
2,399.26
2,321.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,797.39
2,400.57
1,439.24
1,299.35
yoy growth (%)
-25.12
66.79
10.76
19.64
Raw materials
279.03
-94.77
0
0
As % of sales
15.52
3.94
0
0
Employee costs
-480.85
-516.67
-457.17
-416.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
562.35
822.61
493.49
488.1
Depreciation
-44.81
-40.93
-30.18
-32.11
Tax paid
-138
-226.22
-156.68
-157.17
Working capital
-411.55
268.11
500.63
14.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.12
66.79
10.76
19.64
Op profit growth
-23.62
67.09
15.2
-12.11
EBIT growth
-31.54
67.3
1.1
-5.32
Net profit growth
-28.84
77.07
1.77
-2.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,452.85
2,628.27
2,661.83
1,905.3
2,474.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,452.85
2,628.27
2,661.83
1,905.3
2,474.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
91.59
102.72
84.17
100.79
267.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Sandeep Jain
Independent Director
Likha Togu
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul Mithal
Director (Technical)
Deepak Tripathi
Director (Finance) & CFO
Krishna Gopal Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Mishra
Director (Projects)
Arun Kumar Singh
Nominee (Govt)
Shailendra Singh
Independent Director
Godawari Mishra
Independent Director
Laxman Tammanna Tapashi
Independent Director
Dineshananda Goswami
Reports by Rites Ltd
Summary
RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule A Central Public Sector Enterprise was established under Ministry of Railways, Government of India, in April 26, 1974. The Company is a leading multidisciplinary engineering & consultancy organization providing customized, competitive, diversified, and comprehensive, concept to commissioning services and integrated solutions in the transport and infrastructure sector in India and abroad. The services provided by RITES cover transport and infrastructure sectors such as railways, highways, airports, ports, ropeways, urban transport, inland waterways and renewable energy etc. RITES is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and has so far served clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East region and is presently serving in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mozambique, Mauritius and Botswana.RITES Limited was incorporated by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India (MoR) and has the benefit of being associated with the Indian Railways, which is the fourth longest rail network in the world. Since the inception in 1974, it has evolved from its origins of providing transport infrastructure consultancy and quality assurance services.In India, the clients include various central and state government ministries, departments, instrumentalities as well as local government bodies and public sector undertakings. These include Indian Rai
The Rites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rites Ltd is ₹13656.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rites Ltd is 36.14 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rites Ltd is ₹252.55 and ₹412.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.79%, 3 Years at 29.55%, 1 Year at 13.79%, 6 Month at -15.46%, 3 Month at -7.99% and 1 Month at 3.11%.
