Rites Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>Management Discussion and Analysis</dhhead>

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The global economy, in 2023-24, indeed demonstrated notable resilience. Despite facing a multitude of challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policies and climate-related challenges, it shows green shoots backed by infrastructure build, investments led by new technologies (including AI and green tech), and demographics of emerging markets. Also, the global growth estimate of 3.2% in 2024, mirroring the growth rate of 2023, indicates a stable and consistent economic expansion. Echoing the same, forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipate the world economy to grow at a moderate pace of 2.8% per year during 2025-2030. This growth will be driven by developing economies, which are expected to grow faster than advanced economies. However, the IMF warns that there are several downside risks to this forecast, including the rising inflation.

Domestically, the Indian economy maintained a steady momentum within the uneven global macro-economic landscape, supported by public spending on infrastructure and digitalisation, as well as reforms directed towards ease of doing business and incentivising new investment. For FY2023-24, the Indian economy experienced a robust GDP growth rate of 8.2%, again becoming the fastest growing major economy in the world.

As per IMF projections, India is expected to maintain its status as one of the fastest-growing major economies, with an expected growth rate of 7.0% in FY25. The IMF forecasts that Indias GDP will grow at an average rate of 7.5% per year during 2025-2030. It also anticipates that India will reach the $5 trillion economy mark by FY27, driven by the governments commitment to infrastructure development and supportive policy reforms.

Initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, PM Awas Yojana, and the Agricultural Accelerator Fund have played a crucial role in boosting capital expenditure on infrastructure projects. These efforts collectively contribute to creating a robust economic environment, encouraging investment, and driving long-term economic growth.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The transport infrastructure landscape is poised for transformation, driven by technological advancements, sustainability imperatives, and evolving economic needs.

Nations around the world are investing in integrated, efficient, and sustainable transport systems to support economic growth, reduce environmental impact, and improve quality of life.

Technological advancement in inevitable is the transport infrastructure. Smart infrastructure including the Intelligent transportation systems, leveraging of data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), will optimise traffic flow, enhance safety, and improve user experiences. Increase in semi-high-speed train and infrastructure associated with this, will reduce travel time and increase connectivity between major urban centres. The transition to electric and hydrogen-powered transport will accelerate, with infrastructure supporting widespread charging and refuelling networks. This shift will be critical in reducing the carbon footprint of the transport sector. Sustainability and Resilience is expected to remain the central focus of transport infrastructure development. Green corridors and eco-friendly urban transport solutions are getting more and more importance. Urban Mobility & Public Transport will remain the utmost agenda for the governments across. Mass transit solutions, such as metro systems, light rail, and bus rapid transit, are continue to grow to reduce congestion and pollution in urban areas.

Governments across countries has realised the importance of Infrastructure development and its multiplier effect on the economy and are prioritising infrastructure capex. The Asia-Pacific region is planning to make significant investments in transport infrastructure to support rapid urbanisation and economic growth. African nations are also willing to invest in transport infrastructure to boost regional integration and economic development. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 will guide infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity across the continent. Latin American countries are also focusing on modernising transport networks to support economic diversification and growth. Investments in public transit and logistics infrastructure is essential to address their urbanisation challenges.

In upcoming years, the transport infrastructure landscape will be characterised by innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. As countries continue to invest in next-generation transport solutions, the focus will be on creating integrated, resilient, and environmentally friendly systems that enhance connectivity and quality of life. These advancements will play a crucial role in shaping the economic and social development of nations worldwide.

ABOUT US

• 50 years, 55 countries & beyond

• Navratna (Category-I) & Schedule A CPSE under Ministry of Railways

• Services range from Concept to Commissioning

• RITES Videsh : Thrust on exports of rolling stock & consultancy across sectors

• RITES Sustainability : Focus on low-carbon, sustainable & smart mobility

• Trinity for growth : ITReady, AIReady, and SkillReady

II. STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES

RITES’ strengths are multifaceted, contributing to its enduring success and reputation in the engineering consultancy sector, particularly in transportation infrastructure.

Starting with Rail Infra, from 1st decade itself RITES started building its expertise in other areas of transport infrastructure and now it stands tall by offering a comprehensive range of consultancy services in transport infrastructure and allied sectors under one roof. A notable recent example of this diversification is the establishment of the ‘Sustainability and Green Mobility Unit’, where RITES has started building its capabilities to meet the growing demand for smart and sustainable solutions with ever increasing urban population and movement of people. The Company’s unique export product offerings strengthen its competitive edge. RITES has supplied rolling stock to 12 countries and, as an export arm of Ministry of Railways, has access to state-of-the-art products from Indian Railways for export. The product portfolio of RITES is extensive, including locomotives, coaches, wagons, and train sets (including semi-high-speed trainsets) in various gauges such as narrow, meter, standard, cape, and broad. Moreover, RITES offers a unique strength in providing comprehensive after-sale services, which include warranty, spare part support, incidental services, and training.

Over the past 5 decades, RITES has also developed a robust quality assurance vertical, ensuring rigorous testing at both process and final stages. This dedication to quality solidifies its position as a leader in the engineering consultancy industry. A key factor in RITES success is its reliance on highly skilled professionals, especially design exports and project managers at senior and mid-level positions. This skilled workforce has enabled the Company to build a strong reputation over its 50-year history for delivering exceptional engineering consultancy services across sectors.

RITES has delivered numerous projects, expanding its reach and expertise. This positions the Company to capitalise on additional business opportunities from current clients and attract a larger pool of potential clients. However, a key challenge remains in recruiting and retaining suitably skilled personnel as the Company continues to grow. The intense competition for engineering, management, and other skilled professionals in India exacerbates this difficulty, making it increasingly challenging to attract and retain the necessary talent. To address these issues, RITES is implementing various measures, including employee training and development, upskilling, job rotation, and offering career growth opportunities, to enhance its ability to attract and retain the skilled workforce it requires.

III. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

In the past five decades, we have evolved from being the first PSU of Indian Railways to becoming a force to reckon with, in the country and globally, having been a partner in the country’s infrastructure growth. Today, RITES stands poised to capitalise on numerous opportunities amid the governments strong emphasis on innovative and sustainable large infrastructure projects.

With back-to-back high capital outlay for the infrastructure in the budget, private sector actively participating in the capital expenditure on transport infrastructure and government initiatives like cross country corridors, Gati Shakti integrator of various infra, intercity connectivity, upgrading infrastructure, first and last mile connectivity initiatives, Maritime India Vision 2030 and other infrastructure programmes, the Company is well-positioned for growth. The Net-Zero goal further enhances opportunities in engineering and green consulting, aligning with RITES strategic vision for contributing to India@100. Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle-East and Latin America has again started prioritising expansion of infrastructure networks in transport, communication, and energy sectors, offering RITES opportunities for technical consultancy and export of customised rolling stock. Through its RITES Videsh initiative, the Company aims to tap into these emerging markets. RITES is also cognizant of the potential threats in a dynamic economic environment. The shift to competitive bidding, increased private sector participation in traditionally public domains like railways, and evolving policy and regulatory landscapes present challenges that could impact revenue and profit margins. Despite these threats, we are committed to maintaining its competitive edge through strategic initiatives, reinforcing its brand strength, and upholding a steadfast commitment to quality, positioning itself to compete with the best in industry. RITES also faces risk of retaining experienced manpower, however RITES has successfully been able to negate this by offering employee-friendly policies and moving towards the new approach of wellness of employee rather than traditional approach of welfare.

IV. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

With the help of highest ever consultancy, turnkey and leasing revenue, the Company was able to significantly reduce the impact of fall in revenue from exports and quality assurance business and ended the year with total consolidated income of 2539 crore compared to 2730 crore in the previous year and profit after tax of 495 crore as against 571 crore in the year before. It earned a consolidated operating turnover of 2453 crore as against 2628 crore in the previous year. The Company remained a debt-free entity with the net worth of 2721 crore. As a responsible entity, during the year, the Company has spent 13.31 crore towards corporate social responsibilities.

Company continued to secure orders and became the one order a day Company in 2nd half of the FY24. The Company ended with an order book of 5690 crore with orders worth 2327 crore secured during the year.

Key Financial Ratios:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 (i) Return on Capital 25.13 29.07 Employed (%) (ii) Current Ratio (%) 4.28 4.10 (iii) Operating profit margin 23.82 25.57 (%) (iv) Net profit margin (%) 19.50 20.91 (PAT / Total Revenue) (v) Return on net worth (%) 18.24 21.48 (PAT/Avg. net worth)

Segment-Wise Performance

During the year, consultancy, including quality assurance services, continued to provide highest percentage of revenue which is followed by turnkey, leasing and exports.

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Operating Income ( in crore) % Operating Income % ( in crore) Consultancy Domestic 1194 48.7 1113 42.4 Abroad 95 3.9 165 6.3 Turnkey construction projects 904 36.9 885 33.7 Export 103 4.2 308 11.7 Leasing 138 5.6 138 5.2 Power 19 0.7 20 0.7 Generation Total 2453 100 2628 100

Expenditure

Total expenditure has decreased to 1874 crore from 1957 crore last year. The decrease is mainly on account of decline in exports, which has led to fall in exports cost from 217 crore last year to 76 crore this year. Expenses related to employees have remained almost constant. Expenditure on supplies and services increased to 1061 crore from 974 crore on account of higher execution of turnkey projects and increase in consultancy.

V. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The five-decade-long journey of RITES, preferred by clients across the globe and ranked among the Top-500 listed companies in the country based on market capitalisation, is a testimony to high quality of solutions and services delivered, driven by its talented pool of professionals.

Overseas

Concentrated efforts for securing rolling stock export orders, after almost 4 years, have started bearing fruits with RITES

securing an order of US$35 million (~ 290 crore) from Mozambique for the supply of 10 cape gauge locomotives. In addition to this, RITES also emerged L1 in another global tender of 200 broad gauge coaches from Bangladesh, which it subsequently, secured in FY25 at US$110 million (~ 900 crore). The Company secured extension of highway work in Botswana through its wholly owned subsidiary, additional highways work in Guyana and with a JV partner, secured a project for transaction advisory for a multi-modal transport hub in Bangladesh. During the year, RITES supplied 21 coaches to Mozambique, discharging its commitment of supplying 100 coaches, including 5 DEMU trainsets, to Mozambique. It also completed multiple consultancy assignments aboard, including construction supervision of metro express in Mauritius, port study projects in Indonesia and Myanmar, HOVL study for Budaiya highway in Bahrain.

During the year, RITES executed projects in 11 countries and some of these such as 4-lane national highway in Bangladesh, dual gauge railway line from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur in Bangladesh, Tshesebe to Masunga Road in Botswana, Consultancy for Integrated Check Posts at Nepalgunj and Bhairawaha in Nepal, consultancy for runway rehabilitation at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Nepal, progressed well

Domestic

With the aim to become “Go to Infrastructure Consultancy” Company for central & state government & its instrumentalities and the corporate houses, RITES has always remained at the forefront in development of transport infrastructure

& related technologies and turnkey engineering solutions. RITES clientele includes not only Ministries/Departments of Central and state governments and PSUs but also the private corporate houses. During the year, RITES has/is worked/working upon more than 700 projects in almost all sector of infrastructure space. RITES remained associated with multiple mega projects/programs such as metro networks, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), semi high-speed corridors, industrial parks, long tunnels and bridges including structural health (condition) monitoring, last

& first mile connectivity of production plants, port and mines, greenfield and brownfield airports and ports, expressways, Jal Jeevan Mission, Purvat-mala, sustainability works for urban bodies etc.

During the year, fast paced and focused execution on domestic consultancy front, the domestic consultancy business has shown a double-digit growth, with leasing and turnkey business also clocking their highest ever revenue in a year. Revenue and profits got impacted due to significant drop in Quality Assurance (QA) business due to division of inspection work by the Indian Railways among 4 firms. This opening of business may have some impact in FY25, however client diversification in the QA business will help in resurgence of the same. With continues focus on securing new business and maintaining the healthy order book, RITES has been able to achieve “One order a day” during the second half of the financial year. The sector-wise details of domestic and international projects secured, undertaken and executed during the year are covered under RITES’ Sectors of Operation.

VI. OUTLOOK

In last few years, Company has been weathering with many challenges and shown strong resilience and flexibility to changing market scenarios like drying of exports orders, nomination business increasingly moving towards the competitive bidding and fierce competition from new domestic and established international players. However, as large-scale development of transport networks continues in India and geographics, where RITES is actively looking for opportunities, RITES is poised to benefit significantly from the evolving economic dynamics and rapid urbanisation. The Company’s extensive expertise in all areas of transport infrastructure and related technologies, aligns perfectly with these national priorities of faster, safer, timely, sustainable movement of goods and public. The Company’s ability to secure large-scale projects and its strategic expansion into international markets like Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Southeast Asia further enhance its growth prospects. Upcoming cross-country corridors, Africa’s programme for infrastructure development, Latin America focus on closing infrastructure gaps and plans for enhancing connectivity between regional group like BIMSTEC and ASEAN in Aisa, opens vistas of opportunities for the Company and it is proactively working towards these opportunities. The trinity of growth: ITReady; AIReady; SkillReady, is aiding the organisation to adapt to the changing business environment. The initiative has fostered data management, and deployment of curated project specific design tools & software, thus providing the organisation with a competitive advantage across its business operations. IT readiness & AI readiness will continue improving decision making, acquiring competitive advantage, increasing cost savings for clients and adapting to the changing business environment for better client satisfaction.

The Company’s strategic focus on upcoming areas of infrastructure development, coupled with its financial stability and expanding market presence, positions it well for sustained growth. The Company’s proactive approach to leverage its strength to tap new opportunities and its robust order book provide a solid foundation for future success.

VII. SECTORS OF OPERATION

RITES engages in almost all sector of infrastructure space from railways, highways, metros, urban engineering, sustainability, green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, freight terminal, Jal Jeevan Mission, multi modal transport and renewable energy. Over and above these consultancy services, RITES has a strong Quality Assurance vertical providing process and product inspections with lab facilities in place, a fleet of 75 locomotives and is also exporting rolling stock for over 30 years.

RAILWAYS

RITES envisages its continued presence in projects planned in the railway sector in India & abroad such as Freight Corridors, high-speed & semi-high speed passenger corridors, capacity augmentation projects, sub-urban railways, modernisation works, last and first mile connectivity projects, freight terminals & logistics parks, station redevelopment, long bridges and tunnels, and energy & sustainability solutions etc.

The Offerings:

Infrastructure Studies: Feasibility Studies, Preliminary Engineering-cum-Traffic Studies, Final Location Surveys including Arial-LiDar and drone based, Detailed Project Reports and National Rail Plans.

Engineering Services: Detailed Engineering, Integrated Design Services, and Technical Support; rehabilitation & modernisation of railway systems; Conceptualisation and Design of rail-based transportation systems, including ‘merry-go-round’ systems; Project Management Services, including turnkey solutions.

Technical Services: Leasing of RITES’ locomotives; operation and maintenance of locomotives and wagons; rehabilitation, upgradation and maintenance of freight stocks; rehabilitation and maintenance of tracks; operation and maintenance of machinery, plants and equipment; periodic overhaul/ major schedules of locomotives, wagons and diesel generator sets; management of railway system including operations, workshops, depots and ancillary facilities; study for upgrade, rehabilitation of rail systems etc. Workshop Unit provides total consultancy services from concept to commissioning for setting up of/modernisation of Railway workshops and other industrial units ranging from preparation of techno-economic feasibility reports, detailed project reports to turnkey execution, including civil, electrical and mechanical works.

Signalling & Telecommunications: Field survey and data collection, feasibility studies, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), design of panel interlocking/ route relay interlocking/electronic interlocking, optical fibre communication networks, Mobile train radio communication (GSM-R).

Electrical Engineering: Construction supervision and commissioning services for Railways’ overhead line and general electrification works including sub-stations, grid substations, HVAC and fire alarm system. E&M work, escalators and elevators, DG sets, quality assurance and surveillance inspections and preparation of operation and maintenance manual. Other than railways, the Company also provide services for rural electrification, solar modules photo voltic system and building electrification.

Information Technology: Consultancy services to Railways in the field of web-based technologies, system analysis and design, software development, implementation support, identification of hardware and system software requirements, software conversion/porting of Computerised Commercial Applications, particularly in the areas of Company Accounting, Payroll, Material Management. Supply of Information and Operation Management, IT solutions.

On the Job:

During the year, the Company has remained associated with more than 275 rail projects in various design and consultancy capacities, some select projects are given below. Works in progress are categorised as ongoing assignments.

Select Projects Secured:

Final Location Survey for New Railway Line & Doubling of Tracks for Eastern Railways and for Elevated Semi-high Speed Railways from Delhi to Jaipur for Northern Railways

Feasibility, Detailed Project Report and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for railway siding at North Dhadu for NLC.

PMC for railway siding Danea-Kedla

Technical Consultancy for ROB/Subway/LCR (GSU-ROB-7) for Indian Railways

PMC & Detail Engineering for Tata Steel sidings

Redevelopment of Mini Train in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai

Detailed Study for Logistic Infra for SAIL

PMC at Baihatola in Chhattisgarh for South Eastern

Coalfield limited

PMC for track renewal at NTPC plant, Rihand

Select Ongoing Projects:

Execution of Railway Electrification works Mavli (Excl.) Badi Sadri (Excl.) RE project of Mavli-Bari sadri Section 82 RKM of NWR.

Conducting Final Location Survey for various projects by Western Railway

Project Supervision Services for Earth work in bank/ cutting including Blanketing, Construction of Major/

PCEE inspectionof the Kadur-Sakharayapatna rail stretch

Minor Bridges, ROBs & RUBs, Construction of Platform, Platform Shelters, station building, Circulating area, offices and other ancillary works in connection with Taranga Hill Abu Road via Ambaji New BG line project. of NWR

PMC for Railway siding at Mungoli for Western Coal Fields, for Patratu STPP Phase-I (3x800 MW)

Detailed Engineering & Construction Management for the work of Rail Infrastructure for the proposed 5th and 6th Line between Borivali to Virar Station and for the proposed North Urimari Siding of CCL

Railways Electrification works of Lumding-Badarpur (172 RKM) section of North Frontier Railways

Detailed Engineering Survey/Route alignment survey and for preparation of FSR,DPR for construction of new line/ modification of existing rail lines for provisioning of Rapid Loading system at Tarmi Railway siding for upcoming Dhori Washery of CCL

Development of Coaching Depot at Koteganguru in Mysuru Division

Construction of Important Damodar river bridge in connection with construction of Rail infrastructure for CCL North Urimari area

Detailed Engineering, PMC and construction of New Railway siding including associated Electrical , S&T system for Talcher Fertiliser Ltd, Talcher, Odisha

PMC for development of Rail Infrastructure for proposed 2 nos. RLS adjacent to Sardega siding at Mahalaxmi area, MCL.

PMC (Execution of work) under Stage-III activity towards Signaling arrangement for the sidings of Korba Coalfields

Select Projects Executed:

Railway Electrification work for 512 RKM on various sections of Indian Railways.

Construction of Railway siding work at Krishnapatnam for BPCL

Feasibility Study and DPR for proposed Fly ash Rail Connectivity to Yadadri Thermal Power station at Veerapalem village of Dhamarcharla Mandal, Miryalguda, Nalgonda District.

New y-curve, a first-mile connectivity project of CIL between Brajrajnagar & Lajkura station of South Eastern Railway on Howrah-Mumbai trunk route in Odisha

Commissioning of S&T system at Lajkura, Brajrajnagar station of SECR

Construction of a railway siding with a proposed load-out system near Laxman Project at Gevra area of SECL

PMC (Execution of Work) towards Detailed Engineering & Construction Management for Construction of Mechanised Siding at Dipka OC Expansion(25-40MTY), Dipka Area of SECL

HIGHWAYS

Adept in providing highway consultancy services from the early planning stages of a project, design development and through final implementation, RITES partners in building a road network involving greenfield and brownfield projects of expressways, highways, long bridges/viaducts tunnels, ROBs, RUBs, flyovers, grade separator and skywalks.

The Offerings:

Pre-feasibility and Techno-economic Feasibility Studies; Detailed Design, Project Preparation and Tender Documentation; Detailed Design of Structures; PMC, Supervision, Authority’s Engineer, Independent Engineer; Road Safety Audit; Health Study/ Safety Audit for Bridges and Structures; External Technical Audit / Third Party Inspection / Quality Assurance; Advisory & Technical Assistance; Proof Checking and Review of Design

On the Job:

During the FY 2023-24, the Company has executed and secured the following projects (select ones) under the highway sector. Works in progress are categorised as ongoing assignments.

Select Projects Secured:

Consultancy Services for Aggregation of DPRs and Bid Process Management for HAM-II Project of 12000 kms for Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation

PMC for bridge projects under Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala

Consultancy Services for preparation of Feasibility cum DPR for development of various Port Connectivity stretches under Port Connectivity Master Plan, 250 km

Consultancy Services for proposed construction of ROB & RUB at Tilda Railway station East side at, LC no. 398 on Tilda-Jotta Road, Chhattisgarh

Safety Consultant for Development of “Access Controlled Six Lane (Expandable to Eight Lane) Greenfield Ganga Expressway” (Group-III and Group-IV, 311 km)

Safety Consultant for stretches under DPR / Development/ Construction / O&M in: (i) Tamil Nadu (RO Chennai - 4 Projects in O&M Stage, 303.780 km, RO Madurai - 3 Projects in DPR Stage, 116 km), (ii) Andhra Pradesh (Package-VI, VIII an X under Development and Construction Stage, 420.8 km), (iii) West Bengal (Varanasi -Kolkata Expressway - DPR Stage, 288km)

Consultancy Services for Project Preparation of Major Bridge over River Bhagirathi including Viaducts, ROBs, Interchanges, other Major and Minor Bridges, Grade Separators etc. connecting Kalna of STKK Road and Gobindapur of NH 12 (Old NH 34) in West Bengal - Feasibility & Option Studies.

Select Ongoing Projects:

PMC for Improvement of Ashuganj Akhaura Land Port Road as 4-Lane NH Project in Bangladesh

Construction Supervision of Tshesebe Masunga Road, Botswana

Construction Supervision of East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project (Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch)) Phase 1

PMC Services and independent Quality Audit for transport projects under KIIFB

PMC-cum-ETA of 6-Lane Access Controlled Bundelkhand Expressway Project and Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on EPC Basis, 296 km

DPR for 2 laning with hard shoulder from Meluri in Nagaland in Manipur, 658 km

DPR for Greenfield Expressway from Raxaul to Haldia Port, 680 km

DPR for 4-laning of Kharagpur Moregram section of NH14 in West Bengal, 315 km

DPR for construction of the proposed flyover at Cycle Factory Junction at Guwahati Garbhanga Road and at Fatasil Charali on R. K Choudhury Road in Guwahati, Assam

DPR for Construction of 7 Elephant Corridors locations on the Rani Kaninadhara Road in Guwahati, Assam

Safety Consultant for Pathrapati-Katghora of Bilaspur-Katghora section of NH-111 (New NH-130) in Chhattisgarh, 39.7 km

Safety Consultant in Indore Gujarat MP Border in Madhya Pradesh

Safety Consultant for Package II of projects under O&M Stage in Karnataka

Safety Consultant for Pal./Khemana Abu Rd to Swaroopganj and Pal-San-Sam of NH-27 in Gujarat

Safety Consultant for Samakhiyali to Gandhidham of NH-41, Samakhiyali Garamore Bamanbore and Porbandar Jetpur of NH-27 in Gujarat

Select Projects Executed:

DPR for flyovers near Downtown Hospital and Rajib Bhawan (ABC Point) on Guwahati-Shillong Road, Guwahati, Assam

DPR for Road Section between km 0+000 to km 1+000 (Sinking Zone near Tarapur Shibbari from km 0+450 to km 0+550) in Silchar, Assam

Feasibility Study Report for Elevated Road on Road Section from Ram Nagar to Trunk Road (near RRNMU Building) of NH-37 in Silchar, Assam

Feasibility Study Report for Elevated Road on Road Section from Capital Point (km 0+000) to Circular Point of Rangirkhari (km 2+300) of NH-306 in Silchar, Assam

Safety Consultancy Services during Construction Period of 4- laning of Ausa Chakur Section of NH-361 under NHDP Phase-IV in Maharashtra, 56 km

Consultancy Service for conducting measurement checks on completed works of 4- Laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319 (old NH-30) from km 54+530 to km 115+330 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar of Bihar under Bharatmala Pariyojna phase-1

Consultancy Services for Proof Checking of 10 ROBs with Steel Composite Concrete Continuous Superstructure in DBT mode across Kerala

Technical Review of Transport Infrastructure (Roads & Bridges) Projects including Design Stage Safety Audit.

METROS

Having provided consultancy for the Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) spanning over 2000 km in more than 30+ cities, RITES continues to leverage its expertise in all aspects of urban rail transit systems, road-based transit systems, metro rail systems, light rail transit systems, suburban rail system, Metro Lite and Metro-Neo systems.

The Offerings:

Detailed Engineering Studies and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)

Detailed Design and General Consultancy for Public Transport Infrastructure Systems

Project Management Consultancy, including construction supervision of MRTS projects

Transit-Oriented Development studies

On the job:

During the year, the Company has undertaken the following projects (select ones):

Select Projects:

General Engineering Consultancy for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project (GMRC), Phase 1 (Project start Date November 3, 2015)

General Engineering Consultancy for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project (GMRC), Phase 1 and Phase 2

Limited PMC for Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 2B

General Consultancy Services for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC)

Detailed Design Consultancy Services for Rolling Stock Depots and Power Supply Receiving/ Distribution, 750 V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification and SCADA systems, in Bhopal and Indore

Detailed Design Consultancy Services for Power Supply & Distribution System, 750 V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification and SCADA System of Surat MRTS PH-1

Detailed Design Consultancy Services for Power Supply & Distribution System, 750 V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification and SCADA System of Ahmedabad metro Rail Project PH-2 for GMRC

Construction supervision/PMC during Construction stage of Metro Express Project of RITES’ First International Metro Project (LRTS), Mauritius

General Consultancy for Nagpur Metro Rail Project, Phase 1 of First Multi-tier Road cum Metro viaduct

AIRPORTS & LAND PORTS

With experience of consulting for over 150 airports, RITES primes itself in the field of aviation infrastructure and its related subdisciplines such as airports, heliports, terminals, cargo terminals, hangars, workshops and maintenance facilities, pavements and control towers etc. Also, RITES pioneered the concept of International Cross-Border Management through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in India.

The Offerings:

Master planning, site selection and Obstruction Limitation Surface surveys Air traffic surveys, demand assessment and forecasting Project Feasibility Studies, Detailed Project Reports, Design and construction management ATC systems design, communication and navigational aids, visual ground aid Non-destructive evaluation of airfield pavement using ‘HWD’

On the Job:

Select Projects Secured:

Consultancy Services for carrying out Technical Feasibility Study and preparation of Detailed Engineering for development of existing airstrips for NSOP operations in the State of Odisha.

Appointment of Consultant for Preparation of DPR for Paving of unpaved Airstrip/Runways at Palamu Airport, Gumla Airport & Chaibasa Airport, including extension of Runway at Dumka Airport, in the state of Jharkhand for operations of aircraft.

Consultancy Work for preparation of DPR including detailed engineering design, drawings and estimate for Development of No Frill, Green Field, VFR Airport at Alinye, Anini Dibang Valley district, and at at Dirang West, Arunachal Pradesh.

Appointment of independent engineer for monitoring the concession agreement in respect of operations, management and development of Mangaluru international airport limited.

Appointment of Independent engineer for monitoring the concession agreement in respect of operations, management and development of Chaudhary Charan Singh international airport, Lucknow.

Select Ongoing Projects:

PMC Services for Planning, Tendering, Coordination, Supervision, Billing Quality Control, Document etc. for Underground Specialised EMP Protected Hardened Structures at Ambala, Jodhpur, Shillong, Port Bilar 1 & 2

Design & Supervision of Old Runway Rehabilitation (New Parallel Taxiway) at Gautam Buddha International Airport, Nepal

PMC Services for Construction of Integrated Check Post (ICP) At Bhairahawa, Nepal

Appointment of Independent Engineer for Operations, Management and Development of Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore & Lucknow International Airport

Consultancy Work for preparation of DPR including detailed engineering design, drawings and estimate for Development of No Frill, Green Field, VFR Airport at Alinye, Anini Dibang Valley district, and at at Dirang West, Arunachal Pradesh.

DPR for Development of Existing Airstrips in Odisha for NSOP/Scheduled Flight Operations- Upgradation of Airports at Barbil, gotma, Gudari, Sativata and Danbose for Code 2B/2C NSOP/ Scheduled operations.

DPR for upgrading Airstrip at Amarda Road (District Mayurbhanj) and airport at Jeypore (District Koraput) to scheduled commercial code 3C Operations.

PMC for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Management Services for development of Airport & Jetty Infrastructure at Island, Mauritius.

Select Projects completed

Technical Assistance during construction for Shivamogga Airport, Andhra Pradesh

PMC services for terminal building at Gwalior Airport, Madhya Pradesh

BUILDINGS, STATION DEVELOPMENT & MMLPs

RITES has taken up assignments in areas for development of Multi Modal Logistic Parks (MMLPs) for various PSUs & private clients, buildings for many educational institutes, PSUs and Government & its instrumentalities and railways station redevelopment to assist the Government in developing world-class infrastructure under its Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Offerings:

Conceptualisation, reconnaissance, feasibility studies, detailed project report

Detailed Engineering, Project Planning, Scheduling and Controlling Contract Management, Construction Project Management Turnkey Construction Authority Engineer

Quality Assurance, Inspection, Third Party Inspection and Technical audit Architecture Programme and space planning, predesign, preparation of master plan/layout-plan and architectural designs HVAC, firefighting-cum-detection services, Acoustical Services and Landscaping

On the Job:

Select Projects Secured:

Comprehensive Architectural Consultancy Services for construction of the proposed new Transit Accommodation for Offshore Personnel at Santacruz (East), Mumbai.

PMC Services for construction of various infrastructure works at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Select Ongoing Projects:

PMC for Planning, Design and Construction of various buildings and its services under EPC mode of Contract at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

PMC Services For The Construction Of Various Infrastructure Works at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Comprehensive Architectural Consultancy Services for demolition of the existing G+3 building & Construction of the proposed new Transit Accommodation for Offshore Personnel at Santacruz (East), Mumbai.

PMC services for the Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III construction of the permanent campus of Indian institute of Management, Shillong

PMC services for the development of Permanent Campus of NIT Meghalaya.

Kollam Railway station Re-development works.

PMC for Somnath Railway Station

Select Projects Executed:

Redevelopment of Ayodhya Dham Railway Station Buildings and Platform

ROPEWAYS

RITES is a leading ropeway engineering consultancy firm in India, having extensive experience in the field of ropeways, including the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of passenger & material ropeway systems.

The Offerings

With a team of highly skilled engineers and technical experts, RITES offers a wide range of services related to ropeways as below: Techno-Economic Feasibility and Detailed Project Report Design Engineering activities Complete Project Management Supervision (PMC) Independent Engineer Inspection and Quality assurance Tendering & Contract Management Transaction advisory Operation & Management of Ropeways Technical Audit of Ropeways

On the Job:

Select Projects:

Preparation of DPR, Bid Process Management and Design and Supervision work for Proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project

• Preparation of Pre-feasibility report and preparation of detailed project report for installation of 7/5 nos. passenger ropeways for Chanju-III (48 MW) HEP and Deothal Chanju (30 MW) HEP in Tehsil Churah Distt. Chamba (H.P)

Feasibility study, DPR, bid process management and design and supervision work for development of Aerial Passenger Ropeway in Jharkhand at Kuleshwari Temple, Hundru Falls, Jonah Falls and Pahari Mandir

Supervision Consultancy Services for work of Funicular Railway System at Haji Malang Gad, Maharashtra

Consultancy for Passenger Ropeway between Tarakote and Sanjichhat

IE work for Construction of Passenger Ropeway between Sanjichhat and Ardhkuwari

Construction of Ropeway system over the river Brahmaputra connecting Biswanath Ghat and Umatumoni Island at Biswanath Ghat on EPC mode

Inspection & Certification of Sh.Jeevdani Funiculur System, Maharashtra

BRIDGES & TUNNELS

We offer structural engineering consulting services for planning, design and construction supervision for Railway Bridges, Rail cum Road Bridges, ROB/RUB, Approach structures like Rail/Road viaducts, Suspension bridges, Cable Stayed & Extra Dose Bridges and Road/Railway Tunnels for various services including Feasibility Study, DPR, Detailed Design, RSI, Technical Inspection, PMC, Rehabilitation & Instrumentation, etc. including GT investigation & testing (with NABL accredited Lab), Geological mapping, Geo-physical Studies. The services also include River Engineering involving hydraulic model studies (Physical / Numerical) and design of river training and protection works.

BRIDGES: The Offerings:

Techno-economic feasibility studies and conceptual/ preliminary & detailed design, Engineering surveys and Detailed Project preparation, River Training works and hydraulic Model studies for hydraulic design parameters & protection measures, Slope stability measures, Geological, geophysical & geo-morphological studies and geo-technical investigation including deep drilling and in-situ lab tests, Detailed engineering studies, Detailed structural design & drg including proof checking and design reviews and technical support, technical specifications, contract documents, BOQ & cost estimates, Designer Association and Supervision during construction, Project management and quality assurance, Inspection, strength assessment and rehabilitation studies for old bridges, Standardisation of bridge inspection procedures and preparation of maintenance manuals, long span extra dozed/cable stayed and pre stressed bridges.

On the Job:

Select Projects:

Repair and rehabilitation of 2nd Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata) including replacement of Stay & holding down cables and bearing etc. for Hooghly River Bridge Commissioner (HRBC).

Comprehensive health check up of Rabindra Setu (Steel and concrete structures) for Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Detailed design including designer’s support during construction for 1.29 km long 2nd Rail cum Road Saraighat Bridge across river Brahmaputra in Assam for NF Rly

Detailed design including designer’s support during construction for Rail Bridge over River Yamuna in connection with 3rd-4th line between Anand Vihar and Tilak Bridge stations of Northern Railway.

Detailed engineering including designer’s support during construction of 2 Nos. Rail Flyovers & 45 ROBs on various section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor for DFCCIL.

Design & Proof Checking of major bridges (Total 19 Nos.) for East Central Railway.

Rail / Road Bridges comprising of PSC, steel, steel-concrete composite with single/continuous spans catering to forces due to LWR / CWR have been designed for USBRL project (Katra Dharam - Qazigund- Srinagar Baramulla sections of New BG Rail Link) in fragile and seismically sensitive Himalayan Region in J&K. Designs for slope stability with soil nails/ground anchors including the Tunnel face development for 7 Nos. tunnels are being carried out with designer’s support.

Designing, developing, installation and commissioning of Structural Health Monitoring System (SHMS) for Special Br No. 39 and Br No. 43 for USBRL Project in J&K

Designing, developing, installation and commissioning of Structural Health Monitoring System (SHMS) for Bogibeel Bridge for N.F. Railway.

DPR for Rail bridge across the Ganga on Vikramshila - Katareah Section of EC Rly

DDC for 15 ROBs in Mumbai Division - Gati Shakti Railway Project for Central Rly.

Detail design consultancy for 191 ROBs in Samastipur Division-Gati Shakti Railway Project for EC Rly.

Technical audit/inspection of all bridges in KRCL section of USBRL Project including preparation of technical report for submission to CRS

Select Projects Executed:

DPR for Rail bridge across the Ganga at Farakka Barrage (3 km long Four Railway tracks) for Eastern Railway

Preliminary design and GADs of Bridges (31 Nos. Important/Major bridges) and River Engg. For Rivers/ Nallahs/Cross drainage structures for Rangpo to Gangtok New BG Railway line in Sikkim under NE Railway

Detailed Design and drawings including proof checking of 26 Nos. bridges in THDCIL siding at Khurja (UP)

TUNNELS:

The Offerings:

Route selection and alignment studies, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, Detailed project Report, detailed engineering including Geological and Geotechnical Studies, Detailed design consultancy, technical specification and BOQ, Expert Engineering services including supervision during construction, PMC & Instrumentation services, Rehabilitation studies, High Slope stability Analysis

On the Job:

Select Projects:

DPRs for 4 Nos highway tunnels across Key La, Shinkun La, Tanglang La & Lachalung La, including approaches & bridges, slope stability etc. in Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh for BRO

Pre-construction activities, DPR & PMC for tunnel at Sadhna Pass in J&K involving working in altitude ranging up to 3500 m above MSL

DPRs including detailed design and GT investigations for 7 tunnels totaling to 6.1 Kms including slope stabilisation / drainage plan assessment in connection with Dungarpur-Ratlam by Banswara section for North Western Railway in Rajasthan

Supply, installation, instrumentation, 3D monitoring & construction supervision of 6 (six) Tunnels for doubling line between Jarati-Maligura station of KK Line of Waltier Division, East Coast Railway

DPR for 3 tunnels (at Namik La, Fotu La and Khardung La Pass) and 100 Km Road in the Union territory of Ladakh for PWD Ladakh.

DPRs including detailed design and GT investigations for 7 tunnels totaling to 6.1 Kms including slope stabilisation / drainage plan assessment in connection with Dungarpur-Ratlam by Banswara section for North Western Railway in Rajasthan.

DPR for Tunnels & bridges for 65 km long Ambedkar Nagar to Muktiyara Balwara detour BG line in c/w Ratlam-Khandwa Gauge Conversion project (consisting 21Nos Tunnels totaling to 15.6km length and 126 Nos Bridges/ROBs/RUBs including river engineering for Western Railway in MP

Select Projects Executed:

DPR for Tunnels & bridges for 101km long Jhabua to Dhar on Dahod Indore Section new BG Railway Line (consisting 4 Tunnels totaling to 3 kms length and 400 Nos Bridges/ROBs/RUBs including river engineering for Western Railway in MP

DPRs including detailed design and GT investigations for 12 tunnels totaling to 12.84 Kms and more than 100 bridges/ROBs/RUBs (including river Engg.) in connection with Abu Road-Taranga Hill section for North Western Railway in Rajasthan.

PORTS & WATER RESOURCES

RITES’ capabilities address all aspects of port planning and marine structural & civil engineering projects from berth to gate. We offer solutions for Inland Water Transport (IWT) and Water Resources Engineering as well.

The Offerings:

Ports and Harbour sector: Port Location Studies, Port Planning and Harbour Engineering; Dredging and reclamation, Navigational systems; Port Connectivity (Rail/ Road/Waterway); Breakwaters and Model studies for port development, CRZ and EIA studies; Berthing structures; Material handling systems, port utilities, traffic studies, cost-benefit analysis and project viability; Advisory services for privatisation, project management and independent engineer services.

Inland Water Transport (IWT): System planning, River engineering, Hydrographic surveys and investigations; River terminals, Training works and River management studies; Traffic and transport economics, financial analysis and EIA studies.

Water Resources Engineering Sector: Reservoir capacity studies, Flood mitigation studies and Design of intake structures, dredging and shore disposal studies.

Water Transmission & Treatment: Total solutions from concept to commissioning of water supply systems, transmission, desalination and management of water projects by adopting state-of-the-art technologies providing clean and safe drinking water.

On the Job:

During the year, following projects are being undertaken by RITES:

PMC services for Development of Greenfield Port at Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Independent Engineer Services for Development of Western Dock on BOT Basis to handle capsized vessels at Paradip Port

Independent Engineer Services for Mechanisation of Berth No. 2 on DBFOT Basis at Haldia Dock Complex

Independent Engineer Services for Development of Container Terminal at Tuna Tekra, Deendayal Port

Preparation of Comprehensive Master Plan-2047 for

Paradip Port

DPR for construction of Eastern Breakwater and Jetty at Porbandar along with Associated Services

IE Services for Development of Western Dock to handle capsized vessels at Paradip Port

TPI Services for Jal Jeevan Mission Project in Rajasthan

LOCOMOTIVE LEASING AND O&M OF RAIL

ASSETS

At about 55 sites, RITES is involved in the operations and maintenance of rail assets which includes train operations and locomotive, wagons & track maintenance for clients such as power plants, coal mines, steel plants, container depots, ports etc. RITES is easing the rail operations for these clients at sidings and in-plant areas. RITES had a fleet of 75 locomotive for leasing which are placed at about 30 sites across India.

The Offerings:

Leasing of RITES locomotives to PSU and Private clients; Operation and maintenance of locomotives (diesel & electric) and wagons; Rehabilitation and maintenance of railway tracks; Train running and related operation in private yards and sidings; Periodic overhaul/ major schedules of locomotives, wagons and diesel generator sets; Railway system management, including the operations, workshops, depots and ancillary facilities; Study for upgrade, rehabilitation of rail system;

On the Job:

During the year, the company has undertaken the following projects (select ones):

Expanded Loco Leasing business by securing leasing work at NTPC Lara, Talcher and Barauni. First Loco Leasing business in NTPC.

Secured contract for Operation and Maintenance of Locos, Yard Operation and management of MGR System at NTPC Tanda.

Secured Loco Leasing contract for 5th loco at Tata Kalinganagar.

Operation and Maintenance of Locomotives at 9 different sites of CONCOR.

Started Comprehensive O&M and Loco Leasing work at NUPPL Ghatampur.

Major Schedule repairs (R3Y and R6Y) carried out for 15 WDS6 locomotives for SAIL Bhilai.

Multi Loco leasing at Vishakhapatnam port

A comprehensive contract by NTPC-Darlipalli for O&M of the entire Railway MGR System.

Traffic Operations for 2 years and locomotive maintenance works for Tata Steel’s Meramadli plant

Operation & Maintenance for rolling stock at NTPC Rihand.

Leasing of 6 locomotives to SAIL plant at Rourkela

Leasing of 1 locomotive to Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers ltd

O&M of Locomotives and Yard Operation/Management of MGR system at IGSTPP, Jhajjar.

O&M of Locos, Yard Operation & Management with C&W Operation of Two Wagon Tipplers at BRBCL Nabinagar.

PMC for the works of Construction of Signalling & Telecommunication (S&T) in Railway Siding at NTPC Unchahar.

Track renewal at NTPC Rihand.

EXPORT OF ROLLING STOCK

RITES is nodal agency for export of rolling stock manufactured in Production Units of the Indian Railways. It offers integrated and customised export packages to meet the transport requirements of clients having railways/metro operations on Meter, Cape, Standard and Broad Gauge.

It renders technical consultancy for establishment and modernisation of workshops, facility planning for rolling stock maintenance, training and technology transfer to overseas clients. Spare part support is also guaranteed after the delivery of the stock as per contract terms.

The Offerings:

Customisation, supply and commissioning of locomotives and rolling stock Rehabilitation/ upgrade of rolling stock Supply, installation, commissioning of machinery and plant for railway maintenance facilities Technical assistance and feasibility study, detailed planning and techno-economic analysis for optimising investment decisions in rolling stock maintenance Technical consultancy in operation & maintenance of rolling stock including training Supply and commencing of Metro and Urban Transit Rolling Stocks After sales Incidental services and supply of spare parts

On the Job:

During the FY 2023-24, the company has undertaken the following projects (select ones):

Select Projects Secured:

Supply of Ten (10) 3300 HP AC-AC (EMD) Diesel Electric Locomotives including incidental services for 3 years against limited tender floated by CFM, Mozambique

Supply of 200 BG passenger carriages to Bangladesh Railway against tender floated by Bangladesh Railway

Incidental Services of six (6) AC-AC Diesel Electric Locomotives (3000 HP)

Incidental Services of Ninety (90) Passenger Coaches including five (5) DEMU sets comprising of 6 coaches each

Supply of Spares of Locomotives, Coaches and DEMU sets to Sri Lanka Railways

Supply of air-conditioned passenger coaches (Sleeper and Chair Car type) to CFM, Mozambique

Supply of 2 Diesel Hydraulic Locomotives to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) for their Bangladesh operations

QUALITY ASSURANCE

RITES provides Quality Assurance Services, including Pre-dispatch Inspections, In-process/ Stage inspections, Lab Testing, Vendor’s Capacity & Capability Assessment, Independent Safety Assessments & Product Conformity assessments to its customers. RITES has trained and certified experts in the areas of Ultrasonic, Magnetic, Dye-Penetrant, Radiography, High Voltage, Metrology and Metallurgical Testings. RITES QA Vertical has ISO 17020 & ISO 17065 Accreditations, these are specialised Accreditations related to conformance criteria of Inspection/ Product Conformance bodies accorded by NABCB (a body under Quality Council of India). RITES QA laboratories are also accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by NABL and conform to the rigorous requirements of this international standards.

The offerings:

Third-party inspection of material in India and abroad; in-process / stage inspection of material; Vendor’s capacity and capability assessment; Independent Safety Assessments (ISA), Product Conformity Assessments, surveillance audit of vendors and products; development of Quality Assurance Plans (QAPs); Independent Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation (IAME) for Energy Efficiency Standard and Star Labelling Programme for consumer durables and other electrical equipment; Independent Review and Monitoring Agency (IRMA) for Infrastructure Projects.

On the Job:

During the FY 2023-24, under the Quality Assurance Vertical, the company has attended more than 95000 Inspection calls all over India and has undertaken the following projects, to name a few:

Authorised inspection agency for Indian Railways for rails, plant and machinery, wheel sets, wheel and axle, springs and other components of rolling stock in India as well as abroad

TPI agency for inspection & testing of Rails at SAIL Bhilai & JSPL Bhilai

Vendor Assessment for Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

Inspection of various Electrical & Mechanical items for PHED, Haryana

Third Party Inspection for goods procured for sewerage works under AMRUT 2.0 for Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd.

Inspection of Pipes and other items for Jindal Saw Limited, Mundra, Kutch, Gujarat

Inspection of various items for L&T Construction

Inspection of Mobile phones and tablets for UPDESO under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashakti karan Yojna.

Inspection of various Railway items M/s. Godrej and Boyce Mfg Co Ltd Mumbai

TPI of Materials for KWA Jal Jeevan Mission for Kerela water supply

Inspection of DI pipes at Jindal Steel Limited

Internal Quality inspection and lab testing work of forged wheels at FWP at RINL, Raebareli

Quality Management, Inspection & testing services at MCF/RBL for in-Process and final inspection in Production shops i.e. shell, Bogie & wheel, Painting and Garnet, furnishing (mechanical) including development of software through mobile based application for measurement of dimension and analyzing the data.

Quality Management Inspection & Testing Services for Electrical, Mechanical, painting activities of coaches at ICF Chennai and MCF/RBL.

Inspection of Wheels and Axles at SAIL Durgapur, MSF Ishapore

Process inspection of wheels at RINL, Raebareli

Process Inspection of SAIL Conversion Work

• Pre dispatch inspection and capacity assessment of industrial units for RINL, Visakhapatnam

Capacity Assessment NSIC

Third Party Inspecting Agency for site inspection for quality and quantity of various schemes of electricity boards like Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Lucknow, Madhyanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd., Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Varanasi, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Agra, Tata Power Central Odisha distribution ltd, BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd etc.

TPI of Solar Panel Materials, Solar PV Modules, Grid Roof Top Solar Panels and related accessories for Railway & Non-Railway Clients.

TRANSACTION ADVISORY SERVICES

The Company provides Transaction Advisory services for various Public Private Partnership projects in Infrastructure sector, Project Appraisal for Investment, Legal Advisory for Institutional framework and Procurement contracts. The Company is empanelled as Transaction Advisor for PPP Projects with Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Govt. of West Bengal, Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery Limited, Govt. of Goa & other government ministries/ departments. The Company is empanelled as Transaction Advisor for Asset Monetisation of projects under InvIT and ToT mode with NHAI.

The Offerings:

Pre-feasibility and market studies

Project structuring and stakeholder consultation PPP Transaction Advisory Business plans, bankability studies, benchmarking, and strategic advisory

Asset Valuation Studies

Transaction Advisory for Asset Monetisation Financial and Commercial Appraisal of projects Policymaking and Regulatory advisory Bid process management

Consultancy for private investments in infrastructure projects

Financial, Tax and Legal due diligence

On the Job:

During the year, the company has undertaken the following projects (Select ones):

Transaction Advisory services (TAS) for InvIT Bundle 3 and ToT bundle 11 & 12 for NHAI

TAS for selection of entity for procurement, operation and maintenance of rolling stock on PPP model for Bengaluru sub-urban rail project for K-RIDE

Advisory services for selection of service provider for procurement of specialised wagons and bulk movement of food grains for Food Corporation of India

Consultancy Services for monetisation of DFFCIL assets and formation of a Rail Regulatory Authority for Ministry of Railways

Project Structuring and evaluation of PPP Options of Bengaluru Metro Phase 3 for Bengaluru Metro Rail

Corporation Limited

URBAN ENGINEERING

This Subunit provides comprehensive consultancy services in all aspects of planning of urban infrastructure and urban transport for various systems (Metro, Metrolite, Metro-Neo, LRT, Monorail, BRTS), Development of Transport Sector Master Plans, Traffic Engineering/ Management, Transport Demand Modeling, Comprehensive Mobility Plans, Bus System Planning/ Operation, planning & Design of Rail- Based Mass Rapid Transit System, Station Planning & Inter-modal Integration facilities, City Logistic Plan, Transit Oriented Development Studies etc.

We have done studies for:

Feasibility, Alternative Analysis Report and Detailed Project Report for Rail Based MRTS more than 35+ Cities Comprehensive Mobility Plans (CMPs)/ Comprehensive Traffic & Transport Studies (CTTS) more than 25 Cities Bus System Planning and Design more than 10+Cites Multimodal Transport Integration/ Transit Oriented Development more than 15+ stations Projects City Logistics Plan/ Rail Traffic Studies 2 cities

Select Projects Executed:

SIA for Agra Metro

CMP for Chandigarh Tri-City Complex

AAR for Prayagraj

Economic and Financial Appraisal for DFCC

AAR for Connecting Rezangla Chowk Ggn to Sec 21 Dwarka

MMI Hub at Hebbal Junction Bangalore

Select Ongoing Projects:

DPR for Jammu MRTS, Srinagar MRTS, Prayagraj Metro

IMTS for Leh & Kargil and DPR for Funicular system in Kargil

DPR for IMS Katra & Feasibility Report of Commercial Zone at Katra

Gramin Parivahn Sewa on PPP Mode in Rajasthan

AAR & DPR for MRTS in Jhansi City, Bareilly

Comprehensive Logistic Plan for Ghaziabad, Agra

DPR for Dhuri ROB/RUB, GLADA

Pilgrim Management Plan for Ayodhya

Feasibility study for ISBT Jaipur

DPR for Metro connectivity from Vatika Chowk to Panchgaon

AAR &DPR for MRTS in Chandigarh Tri-city

Techno Feasibility study for metro form Ballabhgarh to Palwal

SUSTAINABILITY & GREEN MOBILITY

The Sustainability & Green Mobility unit is dedicated to sustainability related projects, to foster environmental conscious practices across various sectors. This unit plays a pivotal role in promoting environmental stewardship and ensuring the integration of eco-friendly solutions in the urban development projects. It also aims in revolutionising transportation by prioritising sustainability and environmental responsibility. Its core focus lies in developing, promoting, and implementing eco-friendly modes of transportation that minimise carbon emissions and reduce environmental impact. The unit provide services for following sectors: National Clean Air Program (NCAP) implementation Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Solid waste management and Used Water Management Source Apportionment Study Net Zero (Carbon Neutral) Studies/Carbon Credits Environment and Social Impact Assessment studies

Pollution Abatement studies Lake/River rejuvenation Green Mobility

Services in Green Mobility include Green Mobility Action Plan (GMAP), Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), Footpath & Cycle Track Network Identification, Charging Infrastructure, Improving Green Spaces/Recreational Parks.

On the Job:

During the year, the company has undertaken the following projects (Select ones):

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study for metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram

Environmental Impact Assessment Study for Bareilly Master Plan 2031

DPR studies for integration of Solid Waste Management System and IOT things as part of Consultancy Services for Infrastructure to develop the OIL township Duliajan

Technical Support Unit (TSU) for Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Used Water Management (UWM) under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0

Project Management Consultants to Support and Provide service to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML)

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) & Land Acquisition (LA) for 19 stations and CBTS of Mumbai, MRVC

EIA & EMP for Dedicated test track Project of Northwestern Railway (59Km).

Social Impact Assessment Study for Agra Metro Rail Project.

VIII. PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Being a consulting organisation, RITES is constantly enhancing its knowledge and professional pool by regularly inducting skilled professionals. Its Human Resource Department is committed to achieving deliverables in terms of talent acquisition and retention, employee engagement, career progression, wellness, and development of the human capital. Employee strength & its attrition

1. Employee strength as on 31.03.2024

Regular 1809 Contractual 741 Consultants 94 On deputation 54 Advisors 30 Total 2728

2. Attrition rate of regular employees

Recruitment

To maintain its competitive advantage, RITES is determined to induct the best and talented workforce across the hierarchy from fresh graduates, to engineer and management trainees, to deputationists, to retired officials (as experts and advisors) and to staff on third-party pay roll. The company has adopted best practices for providing equal opportunities and harmonious environment for advancement of SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and women employees. Its recruitment policies indicate the forward-looking approach with the emphasis on becoming ‘Equal Opportunity Employer’.

During the year, RITES inducted 523 employees (240 regular and 283 contractual) of which 295 belong to the SC/ST/OBC/ EWS category. Further, 13 PWD candidates were also inducted.

Career Progression

RITES’ promotion and transfer policy has been framed to provide adequate avenues of career advancement at all levels consistent with merit, suitability, performance and professional attainments of the employees. It is also commensurate with the business needs of the company to sustain in the competitive environment. RITES’ promotion and transfer policy has been framed to provide adequate avenues of career advancement at all levels consistent with merit, suitability, performance and professional attainments of the employees. It is also commensurate with the business needs of the company to sustain in the competitive environment. The promotion process was conducted for the 609 eligible candidates across disciplines, levels and regions and 332 employees (executive and non-executive staff) were promoted in FY 2023-24. Based on the project requirements and to aid in learning and career progression as well as to comply with the job rotation policy for sensitive posts, around 407 employees have been transferred across verticals and regions during the year.

Training & Development

Over the years, RITES workforce has been continually evolving due to several factors. An increasingly competitive business landscape, rising complexity, and the digital revolution have placed a premium on training and development. The company focuses on reskilling and upskilling its workforce through interventions such as training programmes, workshops, seminars, conferences and capacity-building sessions, both online and offline, covering the broad spectrum of technical, functional, behavioural, well-being as well as technological areas. The company collaborates with various Indian Railway academies, Centralised Training Centres, premier business schools and other prestigious institutes/agencies to hone engineers into managers and leaders of tomorrow. This year, a total of 12207 training man-days have been clocked. In view of knowledge management and knowledge sharing, the company focuses on In-house Capability Development. Under this initiative, regular knowledge-sharing sessions are organised by various industry experts and senior personnel of the organisation.

Performance Management System

This year, the Performance Management System was revamped with the following parameters aligning with vision of the organisation.

1. Timely completion of performance related exercise (Goal Setting, Mid-year Review and Year-end Process) through e-PMS portal.

2. Complying with DPE guidelines for Policy implementation, maintaining secure records and sensitive information.

3. Completion of appraisals aligning with the vision and mission of the organisation.

4. Computation and disbursement of Performance Related Pay (PRP).

5. Completion of Annual Property return (APR) before January 31.

Digitalisation

Digitisation within organisations has streamlined processes and enhanced efficiency across departments. Key initiatives include ‘Digital Vault’ to improve accessibility and reduce storage costs. ‘e-office’ enhances efficiency, reduces paper usage, and supports remote work flexibility in modern workplaces, presently consist of 17500 files for 2023-24 and 52000 files in total. ‘Management Dashboard’ ensures financial information available at single click for fast MIS decision. ‘Host-to-Host’ banking enables seamless transmission of financial data, facilitating efficient cash management, payment processing, and financial reporting without intermediary interfaces. ‘Medical Reimbursement’ ensures paperless reimbursement to RITES Employees. ‘Chirayu Portal’ ensures medical reimbursement to Ex-employees. ‘Travel and Expense’ is paperless issue of advance and reimbursement of expenses to employees online remotely from anywhere. It streamlines reimbursement processes and provide insights for budget optimisation. Beside these several other apps like Entertainment, Bag, Mobile Handset claim, Monthly telephone expenses reimbursement and NOC application etc., is live.

Digital transformation of workflows has optimised operations, boosting productivity and responsiveness. Integration of digital tools has facilitated remote work capabilities, fostering flexibility and collaboration among teams. Furthermore, digitisation of customer interactions has enhanced service delivery and satisfaction. Overall, these efforts have positioned the organisation to adapt quickly to technological advancements and meet evolving stakeholder needs in a digital-first era.

Employee Engagement

RITES gives opportunity to all employees to be part of decision making on all issues including service conditions, grievances handling and improving productivity by way of consultative council called CONCERT. The council comprises elected and nominated representatives of all sections of employees for continuous communication and Periodic meetings are also held to achieve these objectives and periodic awards and recognition (individual as well as group) are also given to employees to recognise their exceptional performance.

Employee Wellness

RITES has moved from the traditional approach of welfare of employees to the wellness off employees. In order to provide motivation to wards of employees, has various schemes to improve the overall well-being of its employees. Our primary objective is to enhance the Living Standards of the RITES employees therefore, employees have been granted perks, allowances and facilities and non-monetary benefits such as transportation, housing, leased accommodation, medical facility, health insurance, etc.

Apart from incorporating above benefits, additional benefits such as personal healthcare (regular medical check-ups), reimbursement of OPD medical expenses (which includes prolonged treatment as well dental treatment) and availability of doctors on the RITES office campus are also being provided. Further, buffer amount has been increased for both serving as well as retiring employees in Group Mediclaim Policy as well as tie-ups with leading institutions have been garnered for cashless/discounted treatment.

Considering the health care requirements of retired employees, PRMS (Post Retirement Medical Scheme) cell and Abhaar committee have been constituted to address the healthcare concerns of retired employees and further in order to provide social security to family members of employees, other insurance covers in the form of Group term plans and personal accident plans have been taken. Superannuation benefits consisting of provident fund, gratuity, pension and post-retirement medical scheme are also provided.

-

To enhance employee engagement, yearlong celebration of the golden jubilee of year of RITES was planned, which includes celebrations at various offices of RITES, Diwali celebration, painting competition and many other activities. Annual sport event was also conducted for Encouraging Fitness among the employees and various other individual and team events are organised every year for holistic development of the employees.

Women Empowerment

Women workforce is considered as a significant resource of the organisation. Their immense contribution in business is recognised and valued. Many projects are being led by females while many critical/key roles are being handled by our female workforce.

On International Women’s Day, variety of activities were conducted. Various programs for building Leadership Skills among Women Employees were organised. Ms. Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner Police, IGI Airport, Delhi was invited for a talk on Women Empowerment & Gender Sensitisation which was attended by female staff across the company in large numbers. A campaign was run to collect testimonials from female employees on their professional journey. During the year, several programs were organised on gender diversity & inclusion, prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, women empowerment etc. Regular Health camps/ Health Awareness sessions are conducted to cater to the specific needs of the female employees.

Grievance Redressal

A centralised complaint cell has been functioning for registration, monitoring and disposal of grievances raised by staff, ex-employees and public. The employees can raise grievances online through the Employee Self Service (ESS) portal. Any member of public or ex-employee of the company can also submit their complaint through the company website and CPGRAM PG Portal. Two standing committees have been constituted to further augment the grievance handling mechanism of serving and retired employees.

Contribution to Govt. Initiatives

The Company has always been proactively supporting initiatives of the Government of India such as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Skill India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Startup India, Make in India, including MSMEs, Digital India, promotion of solar ecosystem by formulating its business or governance objectives in line with the government plans. During the year, the company procured goods worth 29.52 crore from Micro and Small Enterprises, including those belonging to SC/ST and women categories, against the total 219.33 crore procurement.

X. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

RITES have an effective internal control and audit systems for maintaining efficiency of operations and compliances of applicable laws and regulations. The organisation has well structured policies and guidelines which are well-documented with predefined authorities. Detailed Manual is in place to guide and strengthen the internal checks and controls. The internal control system has been further strengthened through:

Internal financial controls:

The internal financial control of the company is analysed and audited for its relevance, effectiveness, and compliance under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. A report on the same, annexed to the Independent Auditor’s Report, suggests whether the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls operate effectively, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control.

ISO certification

RITES Limited has been certified to Quality Management System (QMS) as per ISO 9000 series of Standards since 1999. The system has been documented as per ISO

9001:2015 requirements. QMS involves regular reviews of internal system through Internal audits, Management Review meetings, Customer Feedback, Risk Assessment etc. so as to ensure the compliance to stipulated rules / regulations on a regular basis and therefore, forms a part of the internal control systems. QMS ensures quality service output, quality in its operations / functions, continual improvement and risk management practices in line & comparable to international norms. RITES ISO 9001:2015 Certificate has been awarded by M/s. NVTQC under ANAB accreditation. The activities under QMS during the year 2023-24 are enlisted below:

1. Introductory awareness training session on ISO 9001:2015 for employees inducted during 2023-24

2. Interaction programme on ISO 9001:2015 for RITES MRs / Internal Auditors from all domains

3. QMS Lead Auditor and Internal Auditor programs were organised for 50 Nos. of employees in 5 batches.

4. Internal audits at Corporate, Regional Office & Project Units and its Sub Units levels.

5. Management Review Meetings at Corporate, Regional Office & Project Units and its Sub Units levels.

In addition, RITES QA Vertical is accredited to ISO 17020:2012 Standard by NABCB, (A body under Quality Council of India) to ensure compatibility of its inspection services to international norms. The QA Vertical has material testing laboratories in different Regional Inspection Offices which are also accredited as per ISO 17025: 2017.

The QA vertical is also accredited to ISO 17065:2012 to become the first Govt. Certification body for Rolling Stock and its products in India.

Risk management system

The company has a Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors, which ensures that appropriate methodology, processes, and systems are in place to monitor and evaluate risks associated with the business of the company. A risk management system is in place to look into identification, prioritisation and mitigation of risks. It includes the financial risk management system since the company’s activities are exposed to financial risks such as market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The financial risk management system foresees the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the company’s financial performance through the various risk mitigation strategies. Additional requirements related to the risk management in accordance with ISO9001: 2015 have also been implemented.

Treasury risk & liquidity management

The company has created a policy for investing of surplus fund which is approved by BoD and is in the framework and guidelines of the Government bodies, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and Companies Act. With in the policy framework company continued to optimise its surplus funds by adhering to efficient decision-making process of investing its surplus funds in deposits with banks, mutual funds and corporate bonds.

The company has a sound currency risk management policy in place for risk identification and its mitigation. The execution of foreign projects gives rise to currency variation risk. For this purpose, company regularly monitors exchange fluctuations to mitigate this risk, Policy covers various aspects of currency risk management, benchmarking, hedging and risk appetite, permissible Instruments, hedging policy, structure of the risk management committee and treasury group, reporting procedures etc. In this respect Company has also constituted Treasury Risk Management Committee and assistance is also taken from an external consultant/ economist as and when required. The company has received a credit rating of IVR AAA/ Stable (IVR Triple A with Stable Outlook) for Long Term Bank Facilities up to an amount of 1755 crore and IVR A1+ (IVR A One Plus) for Short Term Bank Facilities up to an amount of 105 crore from Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Private Limited. This rating helps the company to get non-fund based facilities at more attractive terms.