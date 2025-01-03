Invest wise with Expert advice
SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.
The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.
The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.
Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.
It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.
The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.
Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.
