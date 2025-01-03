iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Rites Ltd

Rites Ltd News Today

267.1
(-2.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Company

Sectoral

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.

16 Dec 2024|08:27 AM
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM
Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM
RITES Secures Revised ₹531.77 Crore Railway Electrification Project

The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.

23 Nov 2024|01:55 PM
RITES Wins ₹36.36 Crore DMRC Contract for RS-1 Train Retrofit

Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.

6 Nov 2024|09:04 AM
RITES Ltd Converts KMERC Contract to Turnkey for ₹454 Crore Railway Project

It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.

22 Oct 2024|10:10 PM
RITES Signs MoU with Etihad Rail to Boost UAE Rail Infrastructure

The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.

9 Oct 2024|10:59 AM
RITES Consortium Wins ₹87.58 Crore DMRC Retrofit Tender

Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.

27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

