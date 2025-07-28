iifl-logo

RITES Wins ₹177.2 Cr BEL Project; Q4 Profit Rises 3.4%

28 Jul 2025 , 11:44 AM

RITES Ltd has received a Letter of Intent from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for a ₹177.2 crore contract to provide design and project management consultancy services, along with the construction of a new mass manufacturing facility. The project will be executed at BEL’s Palasamudram unit in Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to be completed in over 24 months.

The contract is awarded on a cost-plus basis. It includes comprehensive responsibilities such as design, project oversight, and facility construction for BEL’s Electronic Manufacturing (EM) SBU.

The project is entirely domestic in scope and reflects ongoing collaboration between two key government-backed engineering and defence firms.

In addition to the project announcement, RITES also reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company posted a net profit of ₹141 crore, up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue declined 4.3% year-on-year to ₹615 crore, compared to ₹643 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA rose to ₹185.5 crore, reflecting a 5.4% increase year-on-year. Operating margins expanded by 564 basis points to reach 30%, indicating improved cost management and project mix.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.65 per share for the financial year 2025. The record date for the dividend will be announced later, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 51st Annual General Meeting. Once approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the declaration.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

