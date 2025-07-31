RITES Signs MoU with NABCONS for Integrated Rural Growth

RITES Ltd., one of the leading transport infrastructure consultancy firms and a consultancy arm of NABARD, NABCONS, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for jointly nurturing infrastructure and rural development across India and abroad. This strategic partnership combines the engineering and urban transport planning expertise of RITES with NABCONS’ knowledge in agriculture, natural resource management, and rural development.

While offering integrated solutions in rural infrastructure, agri-logistics, climate-resilient development, sustainable mobility, smart cities, capacity building, digital public infrastructure, and AI and IT-enabled services, the two organisations will also undertake third-party inspection projects.

Water and irrigation systems will also be part of the collaboration in expanding opportunities for global engagements funded by multilateral development banks and international agencies. The MoU is set to fast-track inclusive growth, future-ready development, harnessing the strengths of each entity to resolve pressing development problems. RITES registered a year-on-year net profit increase of ₹141 crore, an increase of 3.4%, for the fourth quarter, while revenue decreased by 4.3%, closing at ₹615 crore, from ₹643 crore during the same quarter last year.

EBITDA increased by 5.4% from last year to ₹185.5 crore, while the expansion in operating margins by 564 basis points to 30% indicates higher operational efficiency despite declining topline. The board has declared a final dividend of ₹2.65 per share for FY25.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com