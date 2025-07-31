iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RITES Signs MoU with NABCONS for Integrated Rural Growth

31 Jul 2025 , 09:16 AM

RITES Ltd., one of the leading transport infrastructure consultancy firms and a consultancy arm of NABARD, NABCONS, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for jointly nurturing infrastructure and rural development across India and abroad. This strategic partnership combines the engineering and urban transport planning expertise of RITES with NABCONS’ knowledge in agriculture, natural resource management, and rural development.

While offering integrated solutions in rural infrastructure, agri-logistics, climate-resilient development, sustainable mobility, smart cities, capacity building, digital public infrastructure, and AI and IT-enabled services, the two organisations will also undertake third-party inspection projects.

Water and irrigation systems will also be part of the collaboration in expanding opportunities for global engagements funded by multilateral development banks and international agencies. The MoU is set to fast-track inclusive growth, future-ready development, harnessing the strengths of each entity to resolve pressing development problems. RITES registered a year-on-year net profit increase of ₹141 crore, an increase of 3.4%, for the fourth quarter, while revenue decreased by 4.3%, closing at ₹615 crore, from ₹643 crore during the same quarter last year.

EBITDA increased by 5.4% from last year to ₹185.5 crore, while the expansion in operating margins by 564 basis points to 30% indicates higher operational efficiency despite declining topline. The board has declared a final dividend of ₹2.65 per share for FY25.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Infrastructure
  • infrastructure consultancy firms
  • NABARD
  • NABCONS
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:59 PM
HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:57 PM
DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:56 PM
Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|02:42 PM
Orchid Pharma buyback rights to novel antibiotic; stock up 5%

Orchid Pharma buyback rights to novel antibiotic; stock up 5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|02:38 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.