iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RITES Secures ₹78.65 Crore NTPC Contract for Leasing Diesel Locomotives

22 Sep 2025 , 12:18 PM

RITES Limited, the transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has signed a rate contract with NTPC Limited for leasing diesel locomotives to the state-run power producer’s plants across India.

Contract Value and Tenure

The agreement, which runs from September 20, 2025, to September 19, 2027, has an indicative value of ₹78.65 crore (excluding GST). The final contract value will depend on purchase orders placed by individual NTPC stations during the two-year period.

Under the deal, NTPC can issue multiple purchase orders specifying requirements such as the number of locomotives, timelines, and payment details, ensuring operational flexibility.

Domestic Order Classification

RITES confirmed that the deal is a domestic contract and does not involve any international arrangement or related-party transactions. The company also clarified that promoters and promoter group entities hold no interest in NTPC regarding this order.

Boost to RITES’s Business Portfolio

The contract is expected to provide steady revenue visibility over its tenure while bolstering RITES’s footprint in the power and transport logistics segment.

As of June 30, 2025, RITES reported an order book of ₹8,790 crore, led by turnkey projects (₹4,209 crore) and consultancy services (₹2,903 crore). Leasing accounted for ₹170 crore, representing 2% of the order mix. During Q1 FY26, the company secured new projects worth ₹451 crore, including ₹35 crore from leasing contracts, highlighting growing traction in this vertical.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • business
  • Business Services
  • Business/ Finance
  • market
  • markets
  • Markets Commentary
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM
Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:26 PM
Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM
Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:20 PM
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:09 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.