RITES secures $18-Million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics

RITES Ltd announced that it received a letter of award from Talis Logistics, South Africa. The contract underlines supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service specially designed locomotives.

The contract was valued at $18 Million. The company said that it expects to execute the contract within a period of 6-8 months from the receipt of advance.

Last week, the company stated that it has received an order worth ₹78.65 Crore from NTPC. The NTPC contract is expected to be completed by September 19, 2027. The schedule covers hiring diesel locomotives on a lease basis for power plants across India. However, the company also informed that the actual value of order depends on the requirements of various stations.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted 0.80% year-on-year growth in its revenue at ₹489.70 Crore. It witnessed a 0.91% growth in its net profit for the quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter registered a 7.80% y-o-y growth to ₹114 Crore. Margins grew by 150 basis points to 23.30%. This, according to the company, highlights its operational efficiency despite lower growth in revenue.

At around 11.11 AM, RITES was trading 2.91% higher at ₹259.64, against the previous close of ₹252.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹270, and ₹258.28, respectively.

