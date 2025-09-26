iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RITES secures $18-Million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics

26 Sep 2025 , 11:15 AM

RITES Ltd announced that it received a letter of award from Talis Logistics, South Africa. The contract underlines supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service specially designed locomotives.

The contract was valued at $18 Million. The company said that it expects to execute the contract within a period of 6-8 months from the receipt of advance.

Last week, the company stated that it has received an order worth ₹78.65 Crore from NTPC. The NTPC contract is expected to be completed by September 19, 2027. The schedule covers hiring diesel locomotives on a lease basis for power plants across India. However, the company also informed that the actual value of order depends on the requirements of various stations.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted 0.80% year-on-year growth in its revenue at ₹489.70 Crore. It witnessed a 0.91% growth in its net profit for the quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter registered a 7.80% y-o-y growth to ₹114 Crore. Margins grew by 150 basis points to 23.30%. This, according to the company, highlights its operational efficiency despite lower growth in revenue.

At around 11.11 AM, RITES was trading 2.91% higher at ₹259.64, against the previous close of ₹252.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹270, and ₹258.28, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Rites Ltd
  • RITES Ltd News
  • RITES Ltd Order
  • RITES Ltd Order Today
  • RITES Ltd Share Price
  • RITES Ltd Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RITES secures $18-Million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics

RITES secures $18-Million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:15 AM
TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:10 AM
Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:56 AM
CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:46 AM
ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:38 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.