Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.84
64.64
11.2
22.57
Op profit growth
-23.74
61.13
15.15
2.91
EBIT growth
-31.6
62.97
3.82
-0.66
Net profit growth
-29.81
76.86
6.07
-3.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.09
26.7
27.28
26.35
EBIT margin
32.13
35.3
35.66
38.2
Net profit margin
23.25
24.89
23.17
24.29
RoCE
22.2
33.69
23.35
24.43
RoNW
4.3
6.35
4.09
4.27
RoA
4.01
5.94
3.79
3.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.49
25.33
17.83
16.85
Dividend per share
13
16
5.5
7.57
Cash EPS
15.83
22.75
15.6
14.5
Book value per share
99.54
105.33
110.68
101.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.5
4.85
P/CEPS
7.59
5.4
P/B
1.2
1.16
EV/EBIDTA
3.79
2.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
50.01
40.57
40.22
16.74
Tax payout
-25.07
-27.81
-31.32
-33.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.15
96.72
112.83
134.82
Inventory days
30.3
2.11
7.26
13.48
Creditor days
-58.17
-21.42
-25.08
-33.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-99.41
-126.24
-74.65
-44.2
Net debt / equity
-1.38
-1.35
-1.59
-1.37
Net debt / op. profit
-6.58
-5.39
-8.63
-7.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.88
-13.87
0
0
Employee costs
-25.97
-21.05
-30.59
-30.85
Other costs
-44.04
-38.36
-42.12
-42.79
SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.Read More
Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.Read More
It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.Read More
The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.Read More
Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.Read More
