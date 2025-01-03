iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rites Ltd Key Ratios

274.55
(0.20%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:09:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rites Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.84

64.64

11.2

22.57

Op profit growth

-23.74

61.13

15.15

2.91

EBIT growth

-31.6

62.97

3.82

-0.66

Net profit growth

-29.81

76.86

6.07

-3.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.09

26.7

27.28

26.35

EBIT margin

32.13

35.3

35.66

38.2

Net profit margin

23.25

24.89

23.17

24.29

RoCE

22.2

33.69

23.35

24.43

RoNW

4.3

6.35

4.09

4.27

RoA

4.01

5.94

3.79

3.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.49

25.33

17.83

16.85

Dividend per share

13

16

5.5

7.57

Cash EPS

15.83

22.75

15.6

14.5

Book value per share

99.54

105.33

110.68

101.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.5

4.85

P/CEPS

7.59

5.4

P/B

1.2

1.16

EV/EBIDTA

3.79

2.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

50.01

40.57

40.22

16.74

Tax payout

-25.07

-27.81

-31.32

-33.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.15

96.72

112.83

134.82

Inventory days

30.3

2.11

7.26

13.48

Creditor days

-58.17

-21.42

-25.08

-33.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-99.41

-126.24

-74.65

-44.2

Net debt / equity

-1.38

-1.35

-1.59

-1.37

Net debt / op. profit

-6.58

-5.39

-8.63

-7.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-2.88

-13.87

0

0

Employee costs

-25.97

-21.05

-30.59

-30.85

Other costs

-44.04

-38.36

-42.12

-42.79

Rites : related Articles

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.

Read More
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|08:27 AM

The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Read More
RITES Secures Revised ₹531.77 Crore Railway Electrification Project

RITES Secures Revised ₹531.77 Crore Railway Electrification Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Nov 2024|01:55 PM

The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.

Read More
RITES Wins ₹36.36 Crore DMRC Contract for RS-1 Train Retrofit

RITES Wins ₹36.36 Crore DMRC Contract for RS-1 Train Retrofit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:04 AM

Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.

Read More
RITES Ltd Converts KMERC Contract to Turnkey for ₹454 Crore Railway Project

RITES Ltd Converts KMERC Contract to Turnkey for ₹454 Crore Railway Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|10:10 PM

It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.

Read More
RITES Signs MoU with Etihad Rail to Boost UAE Rail Infrastructure

RITES Signs MoU with Etihad Rail to Boost UAE Rail Infrastructure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.

Read More
RITES Consortium Wins ₹87.58 Crore DMRC Retrofit Tender

RITES Consortium Wins ₹87.58 Crore DMRC Retrofit Tender

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Rites Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.