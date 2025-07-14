RITES Wins ₹46.82 Crore Turnkey Deal for College Infrastructure Work in Karnataka

Engineering consultancy firm RITES Ltd announced on Friday that it has bagged a turnkey project worth ₹46.82 crore (excluding GST) for infrastructure work in Karnataka. The contract was awarded by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Bengaluru, under the centrally sponsored PM USHA Scheme. The scope includes construction and renovation of Government First Grade Colleges at various locations across Karnataka.

Initially planned as a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract, the project has now been converted into a turnkey model that includes both execution and associated consultancy fees.

The work is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from the date of the agreement and covers end-to-end civil infrastructure delivery. This order reinforces RITES’ growing role in educational infrastructure development under central schemes.

The latest order adds to RITES’ recent business momentum. Just last week, the company secured two new orders one international and one through a domestic joint venture. The international order came from African Rail Company, valued at $3.6 million (CIF), for the supply and commissioning of two overhauled Cape Gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives.

These refurbished locomotives, equipped with new bogies, traction motors, control systems, and air brake systems, will be deployed across Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Botswana. The order includes warranty support and technical staff deployment and is expected to be executed within a nine-month timeline.

Domestically, the RITES-Aryan JV received a Letter of Acceptance from South Western Railway for redevelopment of the Tumakuru Railway Station in Karnataka.

The contract, awarded under an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) framework, involves civil, signalling, telecom, and general electrical works. These wins further strengthen RITES’ diversified project pipeline in both domestic and international markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com