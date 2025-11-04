iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

4 Nov 2025 , 12:46 PM

RITES Ltd announced that it has secured a Letter of Award from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS). The project underlines project management consultancy (PMC) services related to the construction of a new Outpatient Department (OPD) building at the NIMHANS campus situated in Bengaluru.

The company informed in its filing that the project will be executed on a turnkey basis. The order has an aggregate value of ₹372.68 Crore, excluding GST and inclusive of the PMC fee.

At around 12.33 PM, RITES was trading 0.82% higher at ₹249.91, against the previous close of ₹247.88 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹255, and ₹249.67, respectively.

The company expects to complete the project within a period of 36 months. RITES has received this order from a domestic entity. It also added that neither the promoter or promoter group has any interest in NIMHANS.

RITES Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shipping Corporation of India to explore collaboration in the multi-modal transport solutions and maritime logistics.

The company said in its filing with the exchanges that the companies will collaborate and ensure timely and efficient movement of RITES’ cargo across global destinations. With this collaboration, the company aims to design innovative, cost-effective, resilient supply chain and customised logistics models.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Rites Ltd
  • RITES Ltd News
  • RITES Ltd Updates
  • RITES Order
  • RITES Project
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|01:01 PM
RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|12:46 PM
Bharti Airtel board nods to acquire up to 5% stake in Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel board nods to acquire up to 5% stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|08:01 AM
Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Nov 2025|12:48 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.