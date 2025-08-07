RITES Q1 Net Profit Rises Marginally to ₹91 Crore

RITES Ltd. posted a flat set of numbers for the June quarter, with muted revenue growth and marginal improvement in profit. The state-run firm reported a total income of ₹489.7 crore for Q1FY26. This is up 0.8% from ₹485.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit inched up 1.1% year-on-year to ₹91 crore.

Despite the tepid top line, operating performance showed some resilience. EBITDA rose 7.8% YoY to ₹114 crore, supported by a 150 basis-point improvement in margins to 23.3%. RITES also declared a first interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share for FY26, with August 12 set as the record date.

RITES shares was trading at ₹248.20 as of 1:44 PM. This is down ₹8.30 or 3.24% from the previous close. The scrip opened at ₹253.00. It hit an intraday high of ₹254.05, and slipped to a low of ₹247.75. The VWAP for the day stood at ₹250.83.

RITES, a listed PSU under the Ministry of Railways, operates in the civil construction and transport consulting space. It is also part of the NIFTY Smallcap 250 index. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at ₹11,935.79 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹384.00 (Sept 20, 2024) and a low of ₹192.40 (March 3, 2025).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com