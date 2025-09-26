Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The company said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) started restoring its digital systems on September 25 after facing a $2.44 billion cyberattack. The hack was reportedly done by a group called Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters. This attack disrupted global production, sales, and logistics. The company said key systems are slowly coming back online.

TVS Motors: The business said that it has acquired Engines Engineering S.p.A. The transaction took place for just over €5 million (around ₹50 Crore). The company is planning to set up a global Centre of Excellence in Bologna. This will boost innovation in premium and electric motorcycles.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major announced that it has settled CGST proceedings. The company is able to dispose off demands of ₹35.90 Crore. The company confirmed ₹3.35 Crore demand with interest and penalty for alleged CENVAT credit issues from 2008–2017.

RITES: The state-run business announced that it has secured a $18-Million contract from South Africa’s Talis Logistics. The contract underlines supply and commission refurbished diesel locomotives within 6-8 months.

Exide Industries: The company announced that it is planning to invest ₹80 Crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. Hence, the aggregate value of the company’s investment stands at ₹3,882.23 Crore.

