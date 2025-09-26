iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

26 Sep 2025 , 06:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The company said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) started restoring its digital systems on September 25 after facing a $2.44 billion cyberattack. The hack was reportedly done by a group called Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters. This attack disrupted global production, sales, and logistics. The company said key systems are slowly coming back online.

TVS Motors: The business said that it has acquired Engines Engineering S.p.A. The transaction took place for just over  €5 million (around ₹50 Crore). The company is planning to set up a global Centre of Excellence in Bologna. This will boost innovation in premium and electric motorcycles.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major announced that it has settled CGST proceedings. The company is able to dispose off demands of ₹35.90 Crore. The company confirmed ₹3.35 Crore demand with interest and penalty for alleged CENVAT credit issues from 2008–2017.

RITES: The state-run business announced that it has secured a $18-Million contract from South Africa’s Talis Logistics. The contract underlines supply and commission refurbished diesel locomotives within 6-8 months.

Exide Industries: The company announced that it is planning to invest ₹80 Crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. Hence, the aggregate value of the company’s investment stands at ₹3,882.23 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:31 AM
Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:25 AM
Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:16 AM
NCLT Clears Piramal Enterprises–Piramal Finance Merger; Anand Piramal to Chair Finance Arm

NCLT Clears Piramal Enterprises–Piramal Finance Merger; Anand Piramal to Chair Finance Arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:14 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|06:53 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.