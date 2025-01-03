|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter- alia to consider approve and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In the said meeting Board may consider payment of Second Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2024-25 if any. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report(s) on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Declaration of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 1.75 per share (17.50 % of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Friday, 15th November, 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, along with Limited Review Reports thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2024 And For Consideration Of Payment Of First Interim Dividend For The F.Y 2024-25 If Any RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting :Board to consider the issuance of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.07.2024) Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Declaration of 1st (First) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs. 2.50 per share (25% of paid-up share capital) of the Company. 3. Issuance of Bonus shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid- up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs. 240,30,18,870.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Forty Crore Thirty Lakh Eighteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy only) out of the sum standing to the credit of Capital Redemption Reserve and Free Reserves, subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. To consider recommending final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 has considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per share (i.e. 50%) on 24,03,01,887 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Shri Ashok Mishra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Cessation of Shri Nikhil Agarwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any declared by the Board Outcome of Board meeting held on February 01, 2024 Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, February 01, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following items: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Limited Review Report(s) on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 3. The Board of Directors have declared Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 4.75 per share (47.5% of paid up share capital of the company). 4. Amendments to Articles of Association of the Company on account of grant of Navratna status to RITES, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Railways (being the administrative Ministry of RITES) and members of the Company. Further, as intimated earlier vide our letter no. RITES/SECY/NSE, dated 17.01.2024, the Record Date set for the purpose of payment of Third Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 is February 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024) Board declares third interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.Read More
Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.Read More
It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.Read More
The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.Read More
Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.Read More
