Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter- alia to consider approve and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In the said meeting Board may consider payment of Second Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2024-25 if any. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report(s) on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Declaration of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 1.75 per share (17.50 % of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Friday, 15th November, 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, along with Limited Review Reports thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2024 And For Consideration Of Payment Of First Interim Dividend For The F.Y 2024-25 If Any RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting :Board to consider the issuance of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.07.2024) Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Declaration of 1st (First) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs. 2.50 per share (25% of paid-up share capital) of the Company. 3. Issuance of Bonus shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid- up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs. 240,30,18,870.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Forty Crore Thirty Lakh Eighteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy only) out of the sum standing to the credit of Capital Redemption Reserve and Free Reserves, subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. To consider recommending final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 has considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per share (i.e. 50%) on 24,03,01,887 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Appointment of Shri Ashok Mishra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Cessation of Shri Nikhil Agarwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024