iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rites Ltd Board Meeting

272
(3.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:49 PM

Rites CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter- alia to consider approve and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In the said meeting Board may consider payment of Second Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2024-25 if any. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report(s) on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Declaration of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 1.75 per share (17.50 % of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Friday, 15th November, 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, along with Limited Review Reports thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2024 And For Consideration Of Payment Of First Interim Dividend For The F.Y 2024-25 If Any RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting :Board to consider the issuance of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.07.2024) Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Declaration of 1st (First) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs. 2.50 per share (25% of paid-up share capital) of the Company. 3. Issuance of Bonus shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid- up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs. 240,30,18,870.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Forty Crore Thirty Lakh Eighteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy only) out of the sum standing to the credit of Capital Redemption Reserve and Free Reserves, subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202415 May 2024
RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. To consider recommending final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 has considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per share (i.e. 50%) on 24,03,01,887 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Appointment of Shri Ashok Mishra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Cessation of Shri Nikhil Agarwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting1 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any declared by the Board Outcome of Board meeting held on February 01, 2024 Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, February 01, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following items: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Limited Review Report(s) on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 3. The Board of Directors have declared Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 4.75 per share (47.5% of paid up share capital of the company). 4. Amendments to Articles of Association of the Company on account of grant of Navratna status to RITES, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Railways (being the administrative Ministry of RITES) and members of the Company. Further, as intimated earlier vide our letter no. RITES/SECY/NSE, dated 17.01.2024, the Record Date set for the purpose of payment of Third Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 is February 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024) Board declares third interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Rites: Related News

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

RITES bags locomotive repair contract from SAIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.

Read More
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

RITES Secures ₹297.67 Crore MEA Contract for Integrated Check Post Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|08:27 AM

The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Read More
RITES Secures Revised ₹531.77 Crore Railway Electrification Project

RITES Secures Revised ₹531.77 Crore Railway Electrification Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Nov 2024|01:55 PM

The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.

Read More
RITES Wins ₹36.36 Crore DMRC Contract for RS-1 Train Retrofit

RITES Wins ₹36.36 Crore DMRC Contract for RS-1 Train Retrofit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:04 AM

Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.

Read More
RITES Ltd Converts KMERC Contract to Turnkey for ₹454 Crore Railway Project

RITES Ltd Converts KMERC Contract to Turnkey for ₹454 Crore Railway Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|10:10 PM

It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.

Read More
RITES Signs MoU with Etihad Rail to Boost UAE Rail Infrastructure

RITES Signs MoU with Etihad Rail to Boost UAE Rail Infrastructure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.

Read More
RITES Consortium Wins ₹87.58 Crore DMRC Retrofit Tender

RITES Consortium Wins ₹87.58 Crore DMRC Retrofit Tender

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rites Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.