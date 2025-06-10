RITES Secures $2.9 Million Project in Guyana for Road Construction Supervision

RITES Ltd, a government-run transport and infrastructure consulting firm, announced on June 10 that it has won a contract worth around $2.9 million from the government of Guyana. The deal is for supervising construction work under Phase 2 of the East Bank–East Coast Road project. It also includes extra work tied to an earlier assignment already in progress.

The contract will run for a total of 30 months. Of that, 18 months are allotted for direct supervision, followed by a 12-month period to monitor post-construction defects.

This marks another overseas project win for RITES. This order is helping to expand its presence in the infrastructure space beyond India. Notable, On June 8, RITES signed a MoU with Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL).

The two public sector firms plan to explore ways to work together on setting up a steady, secure supply chain for metals and minerals, including those considered critical to the country’s long-term needs. Their joint efforts may include activities like mining, processing, and transporting these minerals, though no specific projects have been announced yet.

Any financial or operational decisions will be taken case-by-case. The MoU isn’t legally binding it’s meant to create space for future collaboration, not a firm commitment. RITES, which was set up in 1974, is a leading transport consultancy company and serves as the official export arm of Indian Railways, except in select countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

