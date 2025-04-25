iifl-logo
RITES Secures ₹28 Crore Rail Infra Order from Mahanadi Coalfields for SILO Project

25 Apr 2025 , 11:25 AM

RITES Ltd, a leading government-owned engineering consultancy company focused on railway infrastructure, has acquired a new order worth ₹28 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

The contract given by MCL is regarding detailed engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for development of rail connectivity infrastructure. The work entails technical and management assistance for the proposed Phase-II SILO rail connectivity project at the Lakhanpur Area of MCL, as stated in the firm’s regulatory filing.

This project is in line with the coal PSU’s larger objective of minimizing logistics through exclusive rail corridors, minimizing reliance on road transport and increasing coal evacuation efficiency. The assignment is likely to provide last-mile connectivity and help in the quicker transportation of coal, benefiting MCL’s operational efficiency.

In a different but connected development earlier this month, RITES also received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) of another ₹28 crore from South Central Railway.

This previous assignment includes conducting a final location survey for proposed high-speed elevated rail corridors linking Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai.

These back-to-back order victories consolidate RITES’ leadership position in railway consultancy and its strategic position in spearheading key national infrastructure projects. The company’s recent successes are likely to further enhance its order book and revenue visibility in the coming quarters.

